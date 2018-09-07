AccuWeather Forecast: Temperatures to drop slightly

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Friday night will be mostly clear and breezy, with overnight lows mainly in the mid to upper 50s -- but cooler in the North Bay valleys, where lows may drop into the upper 40s.
Saturday will be sunny and mild to warm, but temperatures will be just a couple of degrees lower than today. Highs will range from low 60s at the coast to upper 70s near the bay and low 90s inland. Gradual cooling will continue through next week, with high temperatures dropping well below average by midweek.
Today's Temperatures
Concord 91
Oakland 74
Redwood City 77
San Francisco 67
San Jose 82
Santa Rosa 89
Coast
Tonight: Mostly Clear & Breezy
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny & Breezy
Highs: Low 60s
East Bay:
Tonight: Clear & Breezy
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid to Upper 70s
Inland:
Tonight: Clear & Mild
Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Low 90s
North Bay:
Tonight: Clear & Cool
Lows: Upper 40s to Near 50
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild to Warm
Highs: Mid 80s to Low 90s
Peninsula:
Tonight: Clear & Breezy
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Upper 70s
South Bay:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild to Warm
Highs: Low 80s to Low 90s
Looking Ahead to Sunday:
Mostly Sunny & Slightly Cooler
Highs: Low 60s Coast to Near 90 Inland
