AccuWeather forecast: Temps plunge overnight, Freeze Warning issued

Temperatures will plunge overnight! A Freeze Warning has been issued for the North Bay valleys and mountains from 10 p.m. until 9 a.m.




VIDEO: Meteorologist Sandhya Patel has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Temperatures will drop to the mid to upper 20s so make sure you protect your frost sensitive plants, pets and pipes. A Frost Advisory will go up for the same time for the north bay coast, east bay valleys and Santa Clara Valley where temperatures will fall to the low to mid 30s by morning. A partly cloudy Friday is in store with spotty showers.

A storm moves in Saturday bringing gusty winds and some moderate rain.

Highs: Low to Mid 50s

Temperatures:
Concord: 54
Oakland: 53
Redwood City: 53
San Francisco: 52
San Jose: 53
Santa Rosa: 54

Coast:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 30s to Low 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Spotty Showers
Highs: Low 50s

East Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid 30s to Low 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers Possible
Highs: Low 50s

East Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Cold, Few Clouds
Lows: Low to Mid 30s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Chance of Isolated Shower
Highs: Low to Mid 50s

North Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Freezing Cold
Lows: Mid 20s to Low 30s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Chance of Isolated Shower
Highs: Low to Mid 50s

Peninsula:
Tonight: Cold, Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid to Upper 30s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Spotty Showers Possible
Highs: Low 50s

South Bay:
Tonight: Cold, Partly Cloudy
Lows: Low 30s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Spotty Showers Possible
Highs: Low to Mid 50s

