AccuWeather forecast: Temps plunge overnight, Freeze Warning issued

Temperatures will plunge overnight! A Freeze Warning has been issued for the North Bay valleys and mountains from 10 p.m. until 9 a.m.Temperatures will drop to the mid to upper 20s so make sure you protect your frost sensitive plants, pets and pipes. A Frost Advisory will go up for the same time for the north bay coast, east bay valleys and Santa Clara Valley where temperatures will fall to the low to mid 30s by morning. A partly cloudy Friday is in store with spotty showers.A storm moves in Saturday bringing gusty winds and some moderate rain.: Low to Mid 50sConcord:Oakland:Redwood City:San Francisco:San Jose:Santa Rosa:Tonight: Mostly CloudyLows: Upper 30s to Low 40sTomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Spotty ShowersHighs: Low 50sTonight: Partly CloudyLows: Mid 30s to Low 40sTomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers PossibleHighs: Low 50sTonight: Cold, Few CloudsLows: Low to Mid 30sTomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Chance of Isolated ShowerHighs: Low to Mid 50sTonight: Freezing ColdLows: Mid 20s to Low 30sTomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Chance of Isolated ShowerHighs: Low to Mid 50sTonight: Cold, Partly CloudyLows: Mid to Upper 30sTomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Spotty Showers PossibleHighs: Low 50sTonight: Cold, Partly CloudyLows: Low 30sTomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Spotty Showers PossibleHighs: Low to Mid 50sDownload: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now