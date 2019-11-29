AccuWeather forecast: Temps plunge overnight, Freeze Warning issued

Temperatures will plunge overnight! A Freeze Warning has been issued for the North Bay valleys and mountains from 10 p.m. until 9 a.m.
VIDEO: Meteorologist Sandhya Patel has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.
Temperatures will drop to the mid to upper 20s so make sure you protect your frost sensitive plants, pets and pipes. A Frost Advisory will go up for the same time for the north bay coast, east bay valleys and Santa Clara Valley where temperatures will fall to the low to mid 30s by morning. A partly cloudy Friday is in store with spotty showers.
A storm moves in Saturday bringing gusty winds and some moderate rain.
Highs: Low to Mid 50s
Temperatures:
Concord: 54
Oakland: 53
Redwood City: 53
San Francisco: 52
San Jose: 53
Santa Rosa: 54
Coast:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 30s to Low 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Spotty Showers
Highs: Low 50s
East Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid 30s to Low 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers Possible
Highs: Low 50s
East Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Cold, Few Clouds
Lows: Low to Mid 30s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Chance of Isolated Shower
Highs: Low to Mid 50s
North Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Freezing Cold
Lows: Mid 20s to Low 30s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Chance of Isolated Shower
Highs: Low to Mid 50s
Peninsula:
Tonight: Cold, Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid to Upper 30s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Spotty Showers Possible
Highs: Low 50s
South Bay:
Tonight: Cold, Partly Cloudy
Lows: Low 30s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Spotty Showers Possible
Highs: Low to Mid 50s
Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now
SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: We love seeing photos and videos from where you live! Share yours by posting with #abc7now. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit and distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/share
AccuWeather forecast: Temps plunge overnight, Freeze Warning issued
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News