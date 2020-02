AccuWeather forecast: Temps to reach 80 degrees in parts of Bay Area tomorrow

Temperatures:

Coast:

North Bay:

East Bay:

Inland East Bay:

Peninsula:

South Bay:

Friday:

Tonight will be clear and relatively mild, with overnight lows in the mid to upper 40s.Tomorrow will be sunny and mild to warm, with highs ranging from low 70s at the coast to near 80 degrees in the warmest inland areas.Friday will also be mainly sunny and nearly as warm as tomorrow, but significant changes can be expected over the weekend.Saturday will be windy and sharply cooler than Friday, with afternoon highs ranging from mid 50s at the coast to low 60s inland.Sunday will be much like Saturday, with a slight chance of light sprinkles.After the weekend passes, we can look forward to another string of sunny, dry, and unusually warm days, beginning on Monday.Santa RosaSan FranciscoOaklandSan JoseConcordTonight: Mostly ClearLows: Mid 40sTomorrow: Sunny & MildHighs: Low 70sTonight: Clear SkiesLows: Low to Mid 40sTomorrow: Sunny & Mild to WarmHighs: Upper 70sTonight: Clear SkiesLows: Upper 40sTomorrow: Sunny & MildHighs: Mid 70sTonight: Clear SkiesLows: Mid 40sTomorrow: Sunny & Mild to WarmHighs: Upper 70sTonight: Clear SkiesLows: Upper 40sTomorrow: Sunny & MildHighs: Mid 70sTonight: Clear SkiesLows: Mid 40sTomorrow: Sunny & Mild to WarmHighs: Upper 70sSunny & Mild to WarmHighs: Mid 60s Coast to Upper 70s InlandDownload: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now