Weather

AccuWeather forecast: Temps to reach 80 degrees in parts of Bay Area tomorrow

Tonight will be clear and relatively mild, with overnight lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Tomorrow will be sunny and mild to warm, with highs ranging from low 70s at the coast to near 80 degrees in the warmest inland areas.



VIDEO: Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Friday will also be mainly sunny and nearly as warm as tomorrow, but significant changes can be expected over the weekend.

Saturday will be windy and sharply cooler than Friday, with afternoon highs ranging from mid 50s at the coast to low 60s inland.

Sunday will be much like Saturday, with a slight chance of light sprinkles.

After the weekend passes, we can look forward to another string of sunny, dry, and unusually warm days, beginning on Monday.

Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 78
San Francisco 72
Oakland 74
San Jose 78
Concord 78

Coast:
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Low 70s

North Bay:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild to Warm
Highs: Upper 70s

East Bay:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid 70s

Inland East Bay:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild to Warm
Highs: Upper 70s

Peninsula:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid 70s

South Bay:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild to Warm
Highs: Upper 70s

Friday:
Sunny & Mild to Warm
Highs: Mid 60s Coast to Upper 70s Inland

Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: We love seeing photos and videos from where you live! Share yours by posting with #abc7now. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit and distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/share
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathercaliforniabay areaaccuweatherforecast
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus: Case of unknown origin confirmed in Solano County
Pete Buttigieg's fight to win the moderate vote in CA
SF leaders host unity rally after man attacked in Bayview District
Building a Better Bay Area: BART Week
How to prepare for Coronavirus in US
Coronavirus: CDC upgrades travel alerts, San Franciscans take precautions
'32 Seconds: A Deadly Night in Rome'
Show More
SF doctor explains how to protect yourself from coronavirus
Latest updates on coronavirus outbreak in US
Without Warning: Smoke detector issues rampant at Bay Area public housing complexes
6 dead, including gunman, in Milwaukee shooting at Molson Coors facility
Trump names Pence to lead US response to COVID-19 threat
More TOP STORIES News