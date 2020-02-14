AccuWeather forecast: Temps to reach 80 degrees in parts of Bay Area tomorrow

Tonight will be clear and relatively mild, with overnight lows in the mid to upper 40s.
Tomorrow will be sunny and mild to warm, with highs ranging from low 70s at the coast to near 80 degrees in the warmest inland areas.
Friday will also be mainly sunny and nearly as warm as tomorrow, but significant changes can be expected over the weekend.
Saturday will be windy and sharply cooler than Friday, with afternoon highs ranging from mid 50s at the coast to low 60s inland.
Sunday will be much like Saturday, with a slight chance of light sprinkles.
After the weekend passes, we can look forward to another string of sunny, dry, and unusually warm days, beginning on Monday.
Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 78
San Francisco 72
Oakland 74
San Jose 78
Concord 78
Coast:
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Low 70s
North Bay:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild to Warm
Highs: Upper 70s
East Bay:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid 70s
Inland East Bay:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild to Warm
Highs: Upper 70s
Peninsula:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid 70s
South Bay:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild to Warm
Highs: Upper 70s
Friday:
Sunny & Mild to Warm
Highs: Mid 60s Coast to Upper 70s Inland
