Accuweather Forecast: Thick morning Tule Fog

Dress for cooler temperatures (middle 30s to upper 40s) and allow more time for your morning commute today. Thick Tule Fog oozes across our neighborhoods and lowers visibility to dangerously low levels, just a few hundred feet. The fog fades starting around 10 a.m.and leaves us with a partly cloudy and hazy sky the remainder of today. Highs reach the upper 50s to lower 60s. DENSE FOG ADVISORY : Today Until 10 a.m.Dense fog returns tonight with slightly milder lows, upper 30s to upper 40s.An offshore breeze develops tomorrow. This helps the morning fog linger longer and keeps highs similar to today.Concord: 58/42Fremont: 59/47Oakland: 58/48Redwood City: 59/46San Francisco: 58/46San Jose: 60/42San Rafael: 60/41Santa Rosa: 61/35TODAY: Fog to Hazy SunshineHighs: 57 - 59 DegreesTONIGHT: Stars & FogLows: 48 - 52 DegreesTODAY: Fog to Hazy SunshineHighs: 59 - 61 DegreesTONIGHT: Stars & FogLows: 38 - 53 DegreesTODAY: Fog to Hazy SunshineHighs: 57 - 59 DegreesTONIGHT: Fog ReturnsLows: 46 - 51 DegreesTODAY: Fog to Hazy SunshineHighs: 57 - 59 DegreesTONIGHT: Fog ReturnsLows: 39 - 44 DegreesTODAY: Fog to Hazy SunshineHighs: 57 - 59 DegreesTONIGHT: Fog ReturnsLows: 46 - 52 DegreesTODAY: Fog to Hazy SunshineHighs: 58 - 61 DegreesTONIGHT: Fog ReturnsLows: 43 - 48 DegreesDownload: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now