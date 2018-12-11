WEATHER

Accuweather Forecast: Thick morning Tule Fog

Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your local AccuWeather forecast.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Dress for cooler temperatures (middle 30s to upper 40s) and allow more time for your morning commute today. Thick Tule Fog oozes across our neighborhoods and lowers visibility to dangerously low levels, just a few hundred feet. The fog fades starting around 10 a.m.and leaves us with a partly cloudy and hazy sky the remainder of today. Highs reach the upper 50s to lower 60s.



VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

DENSE FOG ADVISORY: Today Until 10 a.m.

Dense fog returns tonight with slightly milder lows, upper 30s to upper 40s.

Wednesday:
An offshore breeze develops tomorrow. This helps the morning fog linger longer and keeps highs similar to today.

Temperatures:
Concord: 58/42
Fremont: 59/47
Oakland: 58/48
Redwood City: 59/46
San Francisco: 58/46
San Jose: 60/42
San Rafael: 60/41
Santa Rosa: 61/35

Coast:
TODAY: Fog to Hazy Sunshine
Highs: 57 - 59 Degrees
TONIGHT: Stars & Fog
Lows: 48 - 52 Degrees

North Bay:
TODAY: Fog to Hazy Sunshine
Highs: 59 - 61 Degrees
TONIGHT: Stars & Fog
Lows: 38 - 53 Degrees

East Bay:
TODAY: Fog to Hazy Sunshine
Highs: 57 - 59 Degrees
TONIGHT: Fog Returns
Lows: 46 - 51 Degrees

Inland:
TODAY: Fog to Hazy Sunshine
Highs: 57 - 59 Degrees
TONIGHT: Fog Returns
Lows: 39 - 44 Degrees

Peninsula:
TODAY: Fog to Hazy Sunshine
Highs: 57 - 59 Degrees
TONIGHT: Fog Returns
Lows: 46 - 52 Degrees

South Bay:
TODAY: Fog to Hazy Sunshine
Highs: 58 - 61 Degrees
TONIGHT: Fog Returns
Lows: 43 - 48 Degrees


Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
