Accuweather Forecast: Thunderstorms possible as storm continues

Today's storm ranks a 2-Moderate on our Storm Impact Scale. Strong winds and flooding will be the main issues as the rain will taper to scattered afternoon showers. South winds 25-35 MPH. Gusts up to 50-55 MPH. Highs in the upper 50s to near 60. Lows will be much cooler overnight dropping to the 40s. Another round of showers returns tonight into tomorrow.Urban and Street Flooding: Very HighSmall Stream Flooding: HighDowned Trees: HighMudslides, Debris Flows: HighRiver Flooding: ModerateConcord 59Oakland 60Redwood City 59San Francisco 59San Jose 60Santa Rosa 57TODAY: Rain to ShowersHighs: Upper 50sTONIGHT: Another Wave of ShowersLows: Mid to Upper 40sTODAY: Rain to ShowersHighs: Upper 50s to Near 60TONIGHT: Another Wave of ShowersLows: Mid to Upper 40sTODAY: Rain to ShowersHighs: Upper 50sTONIGHT: Another Wave of ShowersLows: In the 40sTODAY: Rain to ShowersHighs: Upper 50sTONIGHT: Another Wave of ShowersLows: In the 40sTODAY: Rain to ShowersHighs: Upper 50s to Near 60TONIGHT: Another Wave of ShowersLows: Mid to Upper 40sTODAY: Rain to ShowersHighs: Upper 50s to Near 60TONIGHT: Another Wave of ShowersLows: Mid to Upper 40sColder air and showers for the Bay Area Friday through Sunday, bringing cold showers and light snow. A brighter and drier pattern will begin onMonday, for Presidents' Day.Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now