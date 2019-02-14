Accuweather Forecast: Thunderstorms possible as storm continues

WEATHER

Today's storm ranks a 2-Moderate on our Storm Impact Scale. Strong winds and flooding will be the main issues as the rain will taper to scattered afternoon showers. South winds 25-35 MPH. Gusts up to 50-55 MPH. Highs in the upper 50s to near 60. Lows will be much cooler overnight dropping to the 40s. Another round of showers returns tonight into tomorrow.



STORM CONCERNS:
Urban and Street Flooding: Very High
Small Stream Flooding: High
Downed Trees: High
Mudslides, Debris Flows: High
River Flooding: Moderate

Temperatures:
Concord 59
Oakland 60
Redwood City 59
San Francisco 59
San Jose 60
Santa Rosa 57

Coast:
TODAY: Rain to Showers
Highs: Upper 50s
TONIGHT: Another Wave of Showers
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s

East Bay:
TODAY: Rain to Showers
Highs: Upper 50s to Near 60
TONIGHT: Another Wave of Showers
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s

East Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Rain to Showers
Highs: Upper 50s
TONIGHT: Another Wave of Showers
Lows: In the 40s

North Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Rain to Showers
Highs: Upper 50s
TONIGHT: Another Wave of Showers
Lows: In the 40s

Peninsula:
TODAY: Rain to Showers
Highs: Upper 50s to Near 60
TONIGHT: Another Wave of Showers
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s

South Bay:
TODAY: Rain to Showers
Highs: Upper 50s to Near 60
TONIGHT: Another Wave of Showers
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s

Looking ahead:
Colder air and showers for the Bay Area Friday through Sunday, bringing cold showers and light snow. A brighter and drier pattern will begin on
Monday, for Presidents' Day.


