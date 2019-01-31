Accuweather Forecast: Tomorrow's storm gaining strength

Today features dry weather, a mixture of sun and clouds along with mild high temperatures, lower to middle 60s.
Clouds thicken tonight with patchy dense fog and drizzle with mild lows in the middle 40s to middle 50s.
Friday - Monday:
Friday's storm is gaining strength. New data suggests an upgrade from 2-Moderate to 3-Strong on our Storm Impact Scale.
There's a Flash Flood Threat for the Bay Area starting Friday 7 p.m. until 6 a.m. Saturday.
Steady light rain by 3 p.m. Friday with the moderate rain moving in around 8 p.m. and the heaviest rain between 3 a.m. - 7 a.m. Saturday.
Showers continue through Monday and rank 1-Light on our Storm Impact Scale. Thunderstorms are possible with hail, snow at elevations above 3500' and graupel. Rainfall could be intense but brief.
Temperatures:
Concord: 62/49
Fremont: 62/51
Oakland: 63/52
Redwood City: 62/48
San Francisco: 61/51
San Jose: 62/51
San Rafael: 60/51
Santa Rosa: 63/47
Coast:
TODAY: Clouds & Sunshine
Highs: 59 - 61 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Patchy Fog
Lows: 49 - 53 Degrees
East Bay:
TODAY: Clouds & Sunshine
Highs: 60 - 63 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Patchy Fog
Lows: 50 - 53 Degrees
East Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Clouds & Sunshine
Highs: 60 - 62 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Patchy Fog
Lows: 47 - 52 Degrees
North Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Clouds & Sunshine
Highs: 60 - 63 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Patchy Fog
Lows: 46 - 51 Degrees
Peninsula:
TODAY: Clouds & Sunshine
Highs: 60 - 63 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Patchy Fog
Lows: 48 - 53 Degrees
South Bay:
TODAY: Clouds & Sunshine
Highs: 61 - 63 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Patchy Fog
Lows: 48 - 52 Degrees
