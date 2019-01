Accuweather Forecast: Tomorrow's storm gaining strength

Temperatures:

Today features dry weather, a mixture of sun and clouds along with mild high temperatures, lower to middle 60s.Clouds thicken tonight with patchy dense fog and drizzle with mild lows in the middle 40s to middle 50s.Friday's storm is gaining strength. New data suggests an upgrade from 2-Moderate to 3-Strong on our Storm Impact Scale.There's a Flash Flood Threat for the Bay Area starting Friday 7 p.m. until 6 a.m. Saturday.Steady light rain by 3 p.m. Friday with the moderate rain moving in around 8 p.m. and the heaviest rain between 3 a.m. - 7 a.m. Saturday.Showers continue through Monday and rank 1-Light on our Storm Impact Scale. Thunderstorms are possible with hail, snow at elevations above 3500' and graupel. Rainfall could be intense but brief.Concord: 62/49Fremont: 62/51Oakland: 63/52Redwood City: 62/48San Francisco: 61/51San Jose: 62/51San Rafael: 60/51Santa Rosa: 63/47TODAY: Clouds & SunshineHighs: 59 - 61 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Patchy FogLows: 49 - 53 DegreesTODAY: Clouds & SunshineHighs: 60 - 63 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Patchy FogLows: 50 - 53 DegreesTODAY: Clouds & SunshineHighs: 60 - 62 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Patchy FogLows: 47 - 52 DegreesTODAY: Clouds & SunshineHighs: 60 - 63 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Patchy FogLows: 46 - 51 DegreesTODAY: Clouds & SunshineHighs: 60 - 63 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Patchy FogLows: 48 - 53 DegreesTODAY: Clouds & SunshineHighs: 61 - 63 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Patchy FogLows: 48 - 52 DegreesDownload: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now