AccuWeather forecast: Tonight mostly clear with low clouds, fog near coast, some inland areas

Tonight will be mostly clear with patchy low clouds or fog near the coast and in some inland valleys. Overnight lows will be in the upper 30s to low 40s inland, and low to mid 40s elsewhere.




Tomorrow will be mostly sunny, with increasing clouds in the late afternoon and evening. Highs will range from upper 50s at the coast to low 60s near the bay and inland. Showers will move into the North Bay late tomorrow night and continue into Saturday morning, but skies will be partly to mostly sunny by midday, with highs ranging from mid 50s at the coast to near 60 inland. A string of mostly sunny and cooler days will follow from Sunday into early next week.

Santa Rosa: 62
San Francisco: 59
Oakland: 59
San Jose: 64
Concord: 60

Coast:
Tonight: Mostly Clear/Patchy Low Clouds
Lows: Low 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Mid to Upper 50s

East Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Clear/Patchy Low Clouds
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Upper 50s to Around 60

Inland East Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Clear/Patchy Valley Fog
Lows: Upper 30s to Low 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Near 60

North Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Clear/Patchy Valley Fog
Lows: Upper 30s to Low 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Upper 50s to Low 60s

Peninsula:
Tonight: Mostly Clear/Patchy Low Clouds
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Upper 50s to Low 60s

South Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Clear/Patchy Fog
Lows: Low 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Low to Mid 60s

Saturday:
Early Morning Showers, Mainly North Bay/Then Mostly Sunny
Highs: Mid 50s Coast to Near 60 Inland

