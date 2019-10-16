AccuWeather forecast: Tracking chance of rain

Another cool morning waits outside for you. Dress for temperatures in the upper 30s in our deepest Inland valleys to lower 50s in San Francisco. Patchy fog lurks near the Coast and Coastal Valleys with some leaking over the Highway 101 corridor in the North Bay.
Increasing high clouds keep us cooler than average this afternoon. Highs range from near 60 degrees at the Coast to middle 70s Inland.
Overnight, a cold front sweeps north to south across our neighborhoods and drops some drizzle to light rain. Slick streets and roads are possible during the early commute. Rainfall amounts stay below a tenth of an inch with not everybody getting wet. Lows dip into the middle 40s to middle 50s.
Thursday and Beyond:
Sunny and breezy conditions develop tomorrow afternoon and continue through Friday. Highs cool a few more degrees.
Another cold front brings a slight chance of rain across the North Bay Saturday while increasing breezes keep everybody cooler than average.
Temperatures:
Concord: 73/54
Fremont: 68/54
Oakland: 66/55
Redwood City: 69/54
San Francisco: 63/54
San Jose: 72/56
San Rafael: 70/53
Santa Rosa: 74/46
Coast:
TODAY: Partly Sunny
Highs: 60 - 62 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Light Rain
Lows: 48 - 53 Degrees
North Bay:
TODAY: Partly Sunny
Highs: 70 - 74 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Light Rain
Lows: 45 - 50 Degrees
East Bay:
TODAY: Partly Sunny
Highs: 65 - 68 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Light Rain
Lows: 52 - 56 Degrees
Inland:
TODAY: Partly Sunny
Highs: 71 - 76 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Light Rain
Lows: 52 - 56 Degrees
Peninsula:
TODAY: Partly Sunny
Highs: 65 - 70 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 52 - 56 Degrees
South Bay:
TODAY: Partly Sunny
Highs: 70 - 75 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Light Rain
Lows: 52 - 57 Degrees
