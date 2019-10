AccuWeather forecast: Tracking chance of rain

Temperatures:

Another cool morning waits outside for you. Dress for temperatures in the upper 30s in our deepest Inland valleys to lower 50s in San Francisco. Patchy fog lurks near the Coast and Coastal Valleys with some leaking over the Highway 101 corridor in the North Bay.Increasing high clouds keep us cooler than average this afternoon. Highs range from near 60 degrees at the Coast to middle 70s Inland.Overnight, a cold front sweeps north to south across our neighborhoods and drops some drizzle to light rain. Slick streets and roads are possible during the early commute. Rainfall amounts stay below a tenth of an inch with not everybody getting wet. Lows dip into the middle 40s to middle 50s.Sunny and breezy conditions develop tomorrow afternoon and continue through Friday. Highs cool a few more degrees.Another cold front brings a slight chance of rain across the North Bay Saturday while increasing breezes keep everybody cooler than average.Concord: 73/54Fremont: 68/54Oakland: 66/55Redwood City: 69/54San Francisco: 63/54San Jose: 72/56San Rafael: 70/53Santa Rosa: 74/46TODAY: Partly SunnyHighs: 60 - 62 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Light RainLows: 48 - 53 DegreesTODAY: Partly SunnyHighs: 70 - 74 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Light RainLows: 45 - 50 DegreesTODAY: Partly SunnyHighs: 65 - 68 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Light RainLows: 52 - 56 DegreesTODAY: Partly SunnyHighs: 71 - 76 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Light RainLows: 52 - 56 DegreesTODAY: Partly SunnyHighs: 65 - 70 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly CloudyLows: 52 - 56 DegreesTODAY: Partly SunnyHighs: 70 - 75 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Light RainLows: 52 - 57 DegreesDownload: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now