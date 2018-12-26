Accuweather Forecast: Trending dry through new year

Clear and cooler this morning with temperatures in the middle 30s to upper 40s.
A dry cold front kicks up a few high clouds this afternoon. Expect to need sunglasses and dress for highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
The front also ushers breezy conditions through our neighborhoods this evening and overnight. Lows return to seasonal levels by tomorrow morning, middle 30s to upper 40s.
Thursday:
Sunny and breezy with drier air and highs in the middle to upper 50s.
Temperatures:
Concord: 60/39
Fremont: 59/41
Oakland: 59/43
Redwood City: 58/40
San Francisco: 57/48
San Jose: 60/42
San Rafael: 60/45
Santa Rosa: 60/35
Coast:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 56 - 58 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear & Breezy
Lows: 44 - 49 Degrees
North Bay:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 59 - 61 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Breezy Hills
Lows: 34 - 39 Degrees
East Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 57 - 59 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear
Lows: 41 - 47 Degrees
Inland:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 57 - 60 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear
Lows: 36 - 41 Degrees
Peninsula:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 57 - 59 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Breezy Coast
Lows: 40 - 46 Degrees
South Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 57 - 60 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear
Lows: 38 - 43 Degrees
