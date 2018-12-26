WEATHER

Accuweather Forecast: Trending dry through new year

Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your local AccuWeather forecast.

Clear and cooler this morning with temperatures in the middle 30s to upper 40s.



VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

A dry cold front kicks up a few high clouds this afternoon. Expect to need sunglasses and dress for highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

The front also ushers breezy conditions through our neighborhoods this evening and overnight. Lows return to seasonal levels by tomorrow morning, middle 30s to upper 40s.

Thursday:
Sunny and breezy with drier air and highs in the middle to upper 50s.

Temperatures:
Concord: 60/39
Fremont: 59/41
Oakland: 59/43
Redwood City: 58/40
San Francisco: 57/48
San Jose: 60/42
San Rafael: 60/45
Santa Rosa: 60/35

Coast:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 56 - 58 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear & Breezy
Lows: 44 - 49 Degrees

North Bay:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 59 - 61 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Breezy Hills
Lows: 34 - 39 Degrees

East Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 57 - 59 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear
Lows: 41 - 47 Degrees

Inland:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 57 - 60 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear
Lows: 36 - 41 Degrees

Peninsula:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 57 - 59 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Breezy Coast
Lows: 40 - 46 Degrees

South Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 57 - 60 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear
Lows: 38 - 43 Degrees


