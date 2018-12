Accuweather Forecast: Trending dry through new year

Temperatures:

Coast:

North Bay:

East Bay:

Inland:

Peninsula:

South Bay:

Clear and cooler this morning with temperatures in the middle 30s to upper 40s.A dry cold front kicks up a few high clouds this afternoon. Expect to need sunglasses and dress for highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.The front also ushers breezy conditions through our neighborhoods this evening and overnight. Lows return to seasonal levels by tomorrow morning, middle 30s to upper 40s.Sunny and breezy with drier air and highs in the middle to upper 50s.Concord: 60/39Fremont: 59/41Oakland: 59/43Redwood City: 58/40San Francisco: 57/48San Jose: 60/42San Rafael: 60/45Santa Rosa: 60/35TODAY: Mostly SunnyHighs: 56 - 58 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly Clear & BreezyLows: 44 - 49 DegreesTODAY: Mostly SunnyHighs: 59 - 61 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Breezy HillsLows: 34 - 39 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 57 - 59 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly ClearLows: 41 - 47 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 57 - 60 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly ClearLows: 36 - 41 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 57 - 59 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Breezy CoastLows: 40 - 46 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 57 - 60 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly ClearLows: 38 - 43 Degrees