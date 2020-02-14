Weather

AccuWeather forecast: Two for Tuesday

We begin this morning mostly clear and cool. Temperatures dip into the lower 40s to lower 50s during the morning commute. A few isolated areas in the North Bay Valleys may reach the upper 30s.




VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your AccuWeather forecast

High clouds, sunshine and warmer than average highs dominate today, much like yesterday. Breezes pick up near the Ocean and to a lesser extent around the Bay this afternoon.

High clouds along with some low clouds near the Coast and Bay fill our nighttime sky. Slightly milder lows develop, middle 40s to middle 50s.

Wednesday and Beyond:
The warming trend begins. Highs climb 5 to 15 degrees above average from the Coast to Inland areas.

Our heat peaks Thursday and Friday. The heat holds Inland Saturday while the Coast and Bay feel relief. The relief reaches all neighborhoods during Mother's Day.

Temperatures:
Concord: 83/53
Fremont: 75/50
Oakland: 73/52
Redwood City: 76/48
San Francisco: 68/52
San Jose: 79/51
San Rafael: 76/51
Santa Rosa: 81/48

Coast:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny, Breezy
Highs: 61 - 64 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 47 - 52 Degrees

East Bay:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 71 - 75 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 48 - 53 Degrees

East Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 79 - 84 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 48 - 53 Degrees

North Bay:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 76 - 81 Degrees (south to north)
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 46 - 51 Degrees

Peninsula:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 71 - 76 Degrees (north to south)
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 47 - 52 Degrees

South Bay:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 75 - 80 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 47 - 52 Degrees

