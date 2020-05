AccuWeather forecast: Two for Tuesday

Temperatures:

We begin this morning mostly clear and cool. Temperatures dip into the lower 40s to lower 50s during the morning commute. A few isolated areas in the North Bay Valleys may reach the upper 30s.High clouds, sunshine and warmer than average highs dominate today, much like yesterday. Breezes pick up near the Ocean and to a lesser extent around the Bay this afternoon.High clouds along with some low clouds near the Coast and Bay fill our nighttime sky. Slightly milder lows develop, middle 40s to middle 50s.The warming trend begins. Highs climb 5 to 15 degrees above average from the Coast to Inland areas.Our heat peaks Thursday and Friday. The heat holds Inland Saturday while the Coast and Bay feel relief. The relief reaches all neighborhoods during Mother's Day.Concord: 83/53Fremont: 75/50Oakland: 73/52Redwood City: 76/48San Francisco: 68/52San Jose: 79/51San Rafael: 76/51Santa Rosa: 81/48TODAY: Mostly Sunny, BreezyHighs: 61 - 64 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly CloudyLows: 47 - 52 DegreesTODAY: Mostly SunnyHighs: 71 - 75 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly CloudyLows: 48 - 53 DegreesTODAY: Mostly SunnyHighs: 79 - 84 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly CloudyLows: 48 - 53 DegreesTODAY: Mostly SunnyHighs: 76 - 81 Degrees (south to north)TONIGHT: Partly CloudyLows: 46 - 51 DegreesTODAY: Mostly SunnyHighs: 71 - 76 Degrees (north to south)TONIGHT: Mostly CloudyLows: 47 - 52 DegreesTODAY: Mostly SunnyHighs: 75 - 80 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly CloudyLows: 47 - 52 DegreesDownload: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now