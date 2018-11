Accuweather Forecast: 11th consecutive day of unhealthy air

Temperatures:

Coast:

North Bay:

East Bay:

Inland:

Peninsula:

South Bay:

Tuesday -- Sunday:

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District issued a Winter SPARE THE AIR alert through Tuesday. Ban on wood burning continues. A light offshore wind develops and erases all of our gains this past weekend.Frost is forming again in our deepest and coldest Inland Valleys. Dress for lower to upper 30s there with upper 30s to middle 40s around the Bay and middle 40s to lower 50s in San Francisco.High clouds and smoke dim our afternoon sunshine. The weaker sunshine can only warm us to the upper 50s along the Coast and San Francisco to lower and middle 60s for the Bay and Inland.The clouds move east tonight but the "Unhealthy" air lingers. Without the clouds expect slightly cooler conditions tonight through tomorrow morning.Concord: 66/40Fremont: 62/42Oakland: 60/44Redwood City: 59/40San Francisco: 59/49San Jose: 62/43San Rafael: 63/43Santa Rosa: 64/36Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now TODAY: High Clouds & Unhealthy AirHighs: 57 - 59 DegreesTONIGHT: Stars & SmokeLows: 42 - 47 DegreesTODAY: High Clouds & Unhealthy AirHighs: 63 - 68 DegreesTONIGHT: Stars & SmokeLows: 34 - 39 DegreesTODAY: High Clouds & Unhealthy AirHighs: 59 - 62 DegreesTONIGHT: Stars & SmokeLows: 42 - 47 DegreesTODAY: High Clouds & Unhealthy AirHighs: 63 - 66 DegreesTONIGHT: Stars & SmokeLows: 34 - 39 DegreesTODAY: High Clouds & Unhealthy AirHighs: 58 - 61 DegreesTONIGHT: Stars & SmokeLows: 40 - 46 DegreesTODAY: High Clouds & Unhealthy AirHighs: 60 - 66 DegreesTONIGHT: Stars & SmokeLows: 39 - 42 DegreesTomorrow will be our 12th consecutive and final day of "Unhealthy" air.A 2-Moderate storm on our exclusive Storm Impact Scale arrives Wednesday morning. The steadiest and heaviest rain falls Wednesday with showers possible Thanksgiving Day. A weaker storm 1-Light on our Storm Impact Scale rains on us Friday with scattered showers for Saturday and Sunday. Be ready for cooler highs during this time, middle 50s to 60 degrees.