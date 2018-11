Accuweather Forecast: Unhealthy air through Thursday, tracking rain next week

Temperatures:

Our air is unhealthy across all microclimates this morning. Upper-level winds blow smoke from the Camp Fire into our neighborhoods through at least Thursday. Expect more air quality alerts like today's Spare the Air We can't shake the hazy sunshine today. The filtered sunshine holds our highs from reaching their potential. They still reach above average levels, upper 60s to lower 70s.Haze lingers tonight with a few high clouds by morning. Dry air and the lack of early clouds help overnight lows cool into the 30s and 40s.Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now Concord: 69/39Fremont: 72/42Oakland: 70/45Redwood City: 68/40San Francisco: 69/48San Jose: 71/43San Rafael: 72/40Santa Rosa: 74/32TODAY: Smoky SunshineHighs: 65 - 68 DegreesTONIGHT: Smoky, Becoming Partly CloudyLows: 42 - 47 DegreesTODAY: Smoky SunshineHighs: 67 - 74 DegreesTONIGHT: Smoky, Becoming Partly CloudyLows: 31 - 36 DegreesTODAY: Smoky SunshineHighs: 69 - 72 DegreesTONIGHT: Smoky, Becoming Partly CloudyLows: 41 - 46 DegreesTODAY: Smoky SunshineHighs: 66 - 70 DegreesTONIGHT: Smoky, Becoming Partly CloudyLows: 34 - 39 DegreesTODAY: Smoky SunshineHighs: 67 - 69 DegreesTONIGHT: Smoky, Becoming Partly CloudyLows: 40 - 47 DegreesTODAY: Smoky SunshineHighs: 68 - 71 DegreesTONIGHT: Smoky, Becoming Partly CloudyLows: 39 - 44 DegreesThe pattern remains consistent tomorrow.Starting Monday a system approaches the Bay Area from the southwest and promises a chance of rain through Wednesday.