Accuweather Forecast: Unhealthy air through Thursday, tracking rain next week

Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your local AccuWeather forecast.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Our air is unhealthy across all microclimates this morning. Upper-level winds blow smoke from the Camp Fire into our neighborhoods through at least Thursday. Expect more air quality alerts like today's Spare the Air.



VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

We can't shake the hazy sunshine today. The filtered sunshine holds our highs from reaching their potential. They still reach above average levels, upper 60s to lower 70s.

Haze lingers tonight with a few high clouds by morning. Dry air and the lack of early clouds help overnight lows cool into the 30s and 40s.

Temperatures:
Concord: 69/39
Fremont: 72/42
Oakland: 70/45
Redwood City: 68/40
San Francisco: 69/48
San Jose: 71/43
San Rafael: 72/40
Santa Rosa: 74/32

Coast:
TODAY: Smoky Sunshine
Highs: 65 - 68 Degrees
TONIGHT: Smoky, Becoming Partly Cloudy
Lows: 42 - 47 Degrees

North Bay:
TODAY: Smoky Sunshine
Highs: 67 - 74 Degrees
TONIGHT: Smoky, Becoming Partly Cloudy
Lows: 31 - 36 Degrees

East Bay:
TODAY: Smoky Sunshine
Highs: 69 - 72 Degrees
TONIGHT: Smoky, Becoming Partly Cloudy
Lows: 41 - 46 Degrees

Inland:
TODAY: Smoky Sunshine
Highs: 66 - 70 Degrees
TONIGHT: Smoky, Becoming Partly Cloudy
Lows: 34 - 39 Degrees

Peninsula:
TODAY: Smoky Sunshine
Highs: 67 - 69 Degrees
TONIGHT: Smoky, Becoming Partly Cloudy
Lows: 40 - 47 Degrees

South Bay:
TODAY: Smoky Sunshine
Highs: 68 - 71 Degrees
TONIGHT: Smoky, Becoming Partly Cloudy
Lows: 39 - 44 Degrees

Tuesday & Next Week:
The pattern remains consistent tomorrow.
Starting Monday a system approaches the Bay Area from the southwest and promises a chance of rain through Wednesday.

