Accuweather Forecast: Unsettled weather returns

Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your local AccuWeather forecast.

We begin this morning mainly cloudy and mild with temperatures in the upper 40s to upper 50s.






VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

An area of low pressure over the ocean sends us a few showers today and enhances our chance of thunderstorms. The North Bay has the best chance for showers until the sunsets. Once that happens almost everybody receives showers overnight. The storm ranks a 1-Light on our Storm Impact Scale.

Highs today reach the lower 60s along the Coast with middle to upper 60s elsewhere, even with a mostly cloudy sky. Lows tonight remain mild in the lower to middle 50s.

Tuesday:
Waves of hit and miss light showers all day. The storm ranks 1-Light on our Storm Impact Scale. With winds blowing from over the ocean expect a cooler afternoon, upper 50s to lower 60s.

The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained

Temperatures:
Concord: 69/52
Fremont: 69/55
Oakland: 66/54
Redwood City: 68/53
San Francisco: 63/53
San Jose: 69/54
San Rafael: 66/52
Santa Rosa: 66/51

Coast:
TODAY: Mostly Cloudy, Stray Showers
Highs: 60 - 62 Degrees
TONIGHT: Showers
Lows: 48 - 53 Degrees

North Bay:
TODAY: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers
Highs: 64 - 6864 Degrees
TONIGHT: Showers
Lows: 50 - 55 Degrees

East Bay:
TODAY: Mostly Cloudy
Highs: 65 - 69 Degrees
TONIGHT: Showers
Lows: 52 - 56 Degrees

Inland:
TODAY: Mostly Cloudy
Highs: 67 - 69 Degrees
TONIGHT: Showers
Lows: 50 - 55 Degrees

Peninsula:
TODAY: Mostly Cloudy
Highs: 66 - 68 Degrees
TONIGHT: Showers
Lows: 50 - 55 Degrees

South Bay:
TODAY: Mostly Cloudy
Highs: 68 - 70 Degrees
TONIGHT: Showers
Lows: 51 - 56 Degree

