Accuweather Forecast: Unsettled weather returns

Temperatures:

Coast:

North Bay:

East Bay:

Inland:

Peninsula:

South Bay:

We begin this morning mainly cloudy and mild with temperatures in the upper 40s to upper 50s.An area of low pressure over the ocean sends us a few showers today and enhances our chance of thunderstorms. The North Bay has the best chance for showers until the sunsets. Once that happens almost everybody receives showers overnight. The storm ranks a 1-Light on our Storm Impact Scale.Highs today reach the lower 60s along the Coast with middle to upper 60s elsewhere, even with a mostly cloudy sky. Lows tonight remain mild in the lower to middle 50s.Waves of hit and miss light showers all day. The storm ranks 1-Light on our Storm Impact Scale. With winds blowing from over the ocean expect a cooler afternoon, upper 50s to lower 60s.Concord: 69/52Fremont: 69/55Oakland: 66/54Redwood City: 68/53San Francisco: 63/53San Jose: 69/54San Rafael: 66/52Santa Rosa: 66/51TODAY: Mostly Cloudy, Stray ShowersHighs: 60 - 62 DegreesTONIGHT: ShowersLows: 48 - 53 DegreesTODAY: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered ShowersHighs: 64 - 6864 DegreesTONIGHT: ShowersLows: 50 - 55 DegreesTODAY: Mostly CloudyHighs: 65 - 69 DegreesTONIGHT: ShowersLows: 52 - 56 DegreesTODAY: Mostly CloudyHighs: 67 - 69 DegreesTONIGHT: ShowersLows: 50 - 55 DegreesTODAY: Mostly CloudyHighs: 66 - 68 DegreesTONIGHT: ShowersLows: 50 - 55 DegreesTODAY: Mostly CloudyHighs: 68 - 70 DegreesTONIGHT: ShowersLows: 51 - 56 Degree