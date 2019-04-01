We begin this morning mainly cloudy and mild with temperatures in the upper 40s to upper 50s.
VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.
An area of low pressure over the ocean sends us a few showers today and enhances our chance of thunderstorms. The North Bay has the best chance for showers until the sunsets. Once that happens almost everybody receives showers overnight. The storm ranks a 1-Light on our Storm Impact Scale.
Highs today reach the lower 60s along the Coast with middle to upper 60s elsewhere, even with a mostly cloudy sky. Lows tonight remain mild in the lower to middle 50s.
Tuesday:
Waves of hit and miss light showers all day. The storm ranks 1-Light on our Storm Impact Scale. With winds blowing from over the ocean expect a cooler afternoon, upper 50s to lower 60s.
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Temperatures:
Concord: 69/52
Fremont: 69/55
Oakland: 66/54
Redwood City: 68/53
San Francisco: 63/53
San Jose: 69/54
San Rafael: 66/52
Santa Rosa: 66/51
Coast:
TODAY: Mostly Cloudy, Stray Showers
Highs: 60 - 62 Degrees
TONIGHT: Showers
Lows: 48 - 53 Degrees
North Bay:
TODAY: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers
Highs: 64 - 6864 Degrees
TONIGHT: Showers
Lows: 50 - 55 Degrees
East Bay:
TODAY: Mostly Cloudy
Highs: 65 - 69 Degrees
TONIGHT: Showers
Lows: 52 - 56 Degrees
Inland:
TODAY: Mostly Cloudy
Highs: 67 - 69 Degrees
TONIGHT: Showers
Lows: 50 - 55 Degrees
Peninsula:
TODAY: Mostly Cloudy
Highs: 66 - 68 Degrees
TONIGHT: Showers
Lows: 50 - 55 Degrees
South Bay:
TODAY: Mostly Cloudy
Highs: 68 - 70 Degrees
TONIGHT: Showers
Lows: 51 - 56 Degree
Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now
SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: Show us the weather where you live by tagging your posts, video, and photos #ABC7Now. We may use them on our site, app, social pages, or on TV!
Accuweather Forecast: Unsettled weather returns
TOP STORIES
Show More