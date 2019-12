AccuWeather forecast: Very cold Monday morning with patchy frost

Temperatures:

Looking ahead to Christmas Eve:

We get a break from the rain with some clearing overnight. Monday morning will be very cold with patchy frost possible in the valleys.Morning lows will drop into the mid-30s and low 40s.You can trackMore sunshine in the afternoon but highs will mostly be in the mid-50s.Highs: 54-56.Concord:Fremont:Redwood City:San Francisco:San Jose:TONIGHT: Becoming ClearLows: In the 40sTOMORROW: SunnyHighs: In the low to mid 50sTONIGHT: Partly CloudyLows: In the low 40sTOMORROW: Partly CloudyHighs: In the mid 50sTONIGHT: Partly CloudyLows: In the upper 30s to low 40sTOMORROW: Partly CloudyHighs: In the mid 50sTONIGHT: Clear and ColdLows: In the mid 30s to near 40TOMORROW: SunnyHighs: In the low to mid 50sTONIGHT: Mostly ClearLows: In the low 40sTOMORROW: SunnyHighs: In the mid 50sTONIGHT: Partly CloudyLows: In the upper 30s to low 40sTOMORROW: Partly CloudyHighs: In the mid 50sIncreasing clouds on Tuesday bring us a chance of rain late on Christmas Eve. Temps will be on the cool side. Highs: 52-54. Christmas day is looking wet.Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now