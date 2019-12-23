Weather

AccuWeather forecast: Very cold Monday morning with patchy frost

We get a break from the rain with some clearing overnight. Monday morning will be very cold with patchy frost possible in the valleys.

Morning lows will drop into the mid-30s and low 40s.

You can track Live Doppler 7 to see where the rain is here.



VIDEO: Meteorologist Frances Dinglasen has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

More sunshine in the afternoon but highs will mostly be in the mid-50s.

Highs: 54-56.

Temperatures:
Concord: 38/55
Fremont: 41/54
Redwood City: 41/56
San Francisco: 43/54
San Jose: 43/56

Coast:
TONIGHT: Becoming Clear
Lows: In the 40s
TOMORROW: Sunny
Highs: In the low to mid 50s

East Bay:
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: In the low 40s
TOMORROW: Partly Cloudy
Highs: In the mid 50s

East Bay Valleys:
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: In the upper 30s to low 40s
TOMORROW: Partly Cloudy
Highs: In the mid 50s

North Bay Valleys:
TONIGHT: Clear and Cold
Lows: In the mid 30s to near 40
TOMORROW: Sunny
Highs: In the low to mid 50s

Peninsula:
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear
Lows: In the low 40s
TOMORROW: Sunny
Highs: In the mid 50s

South Bay:
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: In the upper 30s to low 40s
TOMORROW: Partly Cloudy
Highs: In the mid 50s

Looking ahead to Christmas Eve:
Increasing clouds on Tuesday bring us a chance of rain late on Christmas Eve. Temps will be on the cool side. Highs: 52-54. Christmas day is looking wet.

