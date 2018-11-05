AccuWeather Forecast: Warm & dry all week

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --We begin today with quiet weather. Under a clear and nearly calm sky temperatures range from the middle 40s to middle 50s.
VIDEO: Watch Meteorologist Mike Nicco's AccuWeather forecast
A sensational afternoon develops with temperatures beginning in the middle 60s at the Coast, upper 60s to lower 70s for the Bay and middle to upper 70s across our Inland valleys.
Clear and cool tonight with a touch of dew on our grass and cars left outside. Expect slightly cooler lows, upper 40s to upper 50s.
Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now
Temperatures:
Concord: 79/47
Fremont: 72/47
Oakland: 70/52
Redwood City: 73/46
San Francisco: 67/52
San Jose: 74/48
San Rafael: 76/48
Santa Rosa: 78/42
Coast:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 62 - 65 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 45 - 50 Degrees
North Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 75 - 78 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear
Lows: 41 - 46 Degrees
East Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 69 - 73 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 47 - 52 Degrees
Inland:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 77 - 80 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 45- 50 Degrees
Peninsula:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 67 - 73 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 46 - 51 Degrees
South Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 72 - 76 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 44 - 49 Degrees
Tuesday (Election Day):
Sunshine wins! No weather reason to not vote tomorrow. The weather mirrors what you receive today.
SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: Show us the weather where you live by tagging your posts, video, and photos #ABC7Now. We may use them on our site, app, social pages, or on TV!