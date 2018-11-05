WEATHER

AccuWeather Forecast: Warm & dry all week

Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your local AccuWeather forecast.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
We begin today with quiet weather. Under a clear and nearly calm sky temperatures range from the middle 40s to middle 50s.



VIDEO: Watch Meteorologist Mike Nicco's AccuWeather forecast

A sensational afternoon develops with temperatures beginning in the middle 60s at the Coast, upper 60s to lower 70s for the Bay and middle to upper 70s across our Inland valleys.

Clear and cool tonight with a touch of dew on our grass and cars left outside. Expect slightly cooler lows, upper 40s to upper 50s.

Temperatures:
Concord: 79/47
Fremont: 72/47
Oakland: 70/52
Redwood City: 73/46
San Francisco: 67/52
San Jose: 74/48
San Rafael: 76/48
Santa Rosa: 78/42

Coast:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 62 - 65 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 45 - 50 Degrees

North Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 75 - 78 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear
Lows: 41 - 46 Degrees

East Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 69 - 73 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 47 - 52 Degrees

Inland:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 77 - 80 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 45- 50 Degrees

Peninsula:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 67 - 73 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 46 - 51 Degrees

South Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 72 - 76 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 44 - 49 Degrees

Tuesday (Election Day):
Sunshine wins! No weather reason to not vote tomorrow. The weather mirrors what you receive today.

