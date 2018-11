AccuWeather Forecast: Warm & dry all week

Temperatures:

We begin today with quiet weather. Under a clear and nearly calm sky temperatures range from the middle 40s to middle 50s.A sensational afternoon develops with temperatures beginning in the middle 60s at the Coast, upper 60s to lower 70s for the Bay and middle to upper 70s across our Inland valleys.Clear and cool tonight with a touch of dew on our grass and cars left outside. Expect slightly cooler lows, upper 40s to upper 50s.Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now Concord: 79/47Fremont: 72/47Oakland: 70/52Redwood City: 73/46San Francisco: 67/52San Jose: 74/48San Rafael: 76/48Santa Rosa: 78/42TODAY: SunnyHighs: 62 - 65 DegreesTONIGHT: ClearLows: 45 - 50 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 75 - 78 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly ClearLows: 41 - 46 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 69 - 73 DegreesTONIGHT: ClearLows: 47 - 52 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 77 - 80 DegreesTONIGHT: ClearLows: 45- 50 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 67 - 73 DegreesTONIGHT: ClearLows: 46 - 51 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 72 - 76 DegreesTONIGHT: ClearLows: 44 - 49 DegreesSunshine wins! No weather reason to not vote tomorrow. The weather mirrors what you receive today.