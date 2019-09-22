Weather

AccuWeather Forecast: Warm & sunny for Sunday

Mainly clear skies overnight with lows in the low to upper 50s. Sunday is a mostly sunny and warm day with highs in the upper 60s to upper 80s.




VIDEO: Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Temperatures:
Santa Rosa: 87
San Francisco: 73
Oakland: 78
San Jose: 85
Concord: 88

Coast:
Tonight: Stars & Clouds
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Upper 60s to Lower 80s

North Bay:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Upper 60s to Mid 80s

East Bay:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Upper 70s to Mid 80s

Inland:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Mid to Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Mid to Upper 80s

Peninsula:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Upper 70s to Lower 80s

South Bay:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Mid to Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Mid to Upper 80s

Monday:
A warm and sunny day with highs in the lower 70s to mid 90s.

