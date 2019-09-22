Mainly clear skies overnight with lows in the low to upper 50s. Sunday is a mostly sunny and warm day with highs in the upper 60s to upper 80s.
VIDEO: Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.
Temperatures:
Santa Rosa: 87
San Francisco: 73
Oakland: 78
San Jose: 85
Concord: 88
Coast:
Tonight: Stars & Clouds
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Upper 60s to Lower 80s
North Bay:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Upper 60s to Mid 80s
East Bay:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Upper 70s to Mid 80s
Inland:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Mid to Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Mid to Upper 80s
Peninsula:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Upper 70s to Lower 80s
South Bay:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Mid to Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Mid to Upper 80s
Monday:
A warm and sunny day with highs in the lower 70s to mid 90s.
Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now
SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: We love seeing photos and videos from where you live! Share yours by posting with #abc7now. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit and distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/share
AccuWeather Forecast: Warm & sunny for Sunday
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News