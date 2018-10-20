AccuWeather Forecast: Warm and sunny with lingering fog at the coast

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --The fall warmth will continue today under sunny skies for most areas, but some fog will linger at the beaches.
Highs will range from 66 to 86.
Temperatures:
Concord 84
Oakland 74
Redwood City 78
San Francisco 71
San Jose 81
Santa Rosa 81
Coast
Today: Mix of Sun & Fog
Highs: Mid to Upper 60s
Tonight: Fog Expands
Lows: Upper 40s to Low 50s
East Bay
Today: Sunny & Mild to Warm
Highs: Low 70s to near 80
Tonight: Patchy Fog Late
Lows: Upper 40s to Low 50s
Inland
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Mid 80s
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Upper 40s to Low 50s
North Bay
Tomorrow: Sunshine, Mild to Warm
Highs: Upper 70s to Mid 80s
Tonight: Patchy Fog Overnight
Lows: Low to Upper 40s
Peninsula
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild to Warm
Highs: Low 70s to Low 80s
Tonight: Patchy Fog Late
Lows: Low 50s
South Bay
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Upper 70s to Mid 80s
Tonight: Mostly Clear, Clouds Overnight
Lows: Mid 40s to Low 50s
Sunday:
It will turn a little cooler tomorrow with fog and breezy conditions along the coast, elsewhere it will be sunny.
Highs: Low 60s to Low 80s
