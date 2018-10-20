WEATHER

AccuWeather Forecast: Warm and sunny with lingering fog at the coast

The fall warmth will continue today under sunny skies for most areas, but some fog will linger at the beaches.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
VIDEO: Meteorologist Frances Dinglasan has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Highs will range from 66 to 86.

Temperatures:
Concord 84
Oakland 74
Redwood City 78
San Francisco 71
San Jose 81
Santa Rosa 81

Coast
Today: Mix of Sun & Fog
Highs: Mid to Upper 60s
Tonight: Fog Expands
Lows: Upper 40s to Low 50s

East Bay
Today: Sunny & Mild to Warm
Highs: Low 70s to near 80
Tonight: Patchy Fog Late
Lows: Upper 40s to Low 50s

Inland
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Mid 80s
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Upper 40s to Low 50s

North Bay
Tomorrow: Sunshine, Mild to Warm
Highs: Upper 70s to Mid 80s
Tonight: Patchy Fog Overnight
Lows: Low to Upper 40s

Peninsula
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild to Warm
Highs: Low 70s to Low 80s
Tonight: Patchy Fog Late
Lows: Low 50s

South Bay
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Upper 70s to Mid 80s
Tonight: Mostly Clear, Clouds Overnight
Lows: Mid 40s to Low 50s

Sunday:
It will turn a little cooler tomorrow with fog and breezy conditions along the coast, elsewhere it will be sunny.
Highs: Low 60s to Low 80s

