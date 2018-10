AccuWeather Forecast: Warm and sunny with lingering fog at the coast

Temperatures:

Sunday:

The fall warmth will continue today under sunny skies for most areas, but some fog will linger at the beaches.Highs will range from 66 to 86. ConcordOaklandRedwood CitySan FranciscoSan JoseSanta RosaToday: Mix of Sun & FogHighs: Mid to Upper 60sTonight: Fog ExpandsLows: Upper 40s to Low 50sToday: Sunny & Mild to WarmHighs: Low 70s to near 80Tonight: Patchy Fog LateLows: Upper 40s to Low 50sTomorrow: Sunny & WarmHighs: Mid 80sTonight: Clear SkiesLows: Upper 40s to Low 50sTomorrow: Sunshine, Mild to WarmHighs: Upper 70s to Mid 80sTonight: Patchy Fog OvernightLows: Low to Upper 40sTomorrow: Sunny & Mild to WarmHighs: Low 70s to Low 80sTonight: Patchy Fog LateLows: Low 50sTomorrow: Sunny & WarmHighs: Upper 70s to Mid 80sTonight: Mostly Clear, Clouds OvernightLows: Mid 40s to Low 50sIt will turn a little cooler tomorrow with fog and breezy conditions along the coast, elsewhere it will be sunny.Highs: Low 60s to Low 80s