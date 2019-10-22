AccuWeather forecast: Warm autumn day today

Today is a rather warm autumn day with highs ranging from the lower 70s to lower 90s under sunny skies. Overnight is mild with clear skies and lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s.
Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 89
San Francisco 79
Oakland 83
San Jose 84
Concord 89
Coast:
Today: Sunny
Highs: Lower 70s to Mid 80s
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Upper 40s to Lower 50s
North Bay:
Today: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Mid 70s to Upper 80s
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Upper 40s to Lower 50s
East Bay:
Today: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Low to Mid 80s
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Mid 50s
Inland:
Today: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Upper 80s to Low 90s
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Mid 50s to Low 60s
Peninsula:
Today: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Lower 80s
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Mid 50s
South Bay:
Today: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Low to Upper 80s
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Wednesday:
A Fire Weather Watch will go into effect in the afternoon for the North Bay Mountains, East Bay Hills and Santa Cruz Mountains as winds begin to ramp up creating high fire danger. It's another warm day across the Bay Area with highs in the low 70s to low 90s.
