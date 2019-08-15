Tonight will be mainly clear inland and near the bay, but areas of low clouds and fog will return to parts of the coastline. Overnight lows will be in the upper 50s to mid-60s.
VIDEO: Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.
Tomorrow will be slightly cooler near the coast and bay, but still sunny and hot inland. Highs will range from upper 60s at the coast to upper 80s along the bay shoreline to near 100 inland.
A much cooler pattern will develop over the weekend, accompanied by a pleasant sea breeze, bringing welcome relief from our current heat wave.
Looking ahead to Saturday:
Mostly Sunny & Sharply Cooler
Highs: Mid 60s Coast to Near 90 Inland
Temperatures:
Concord 99
Oakland 81
Redwood City 88
San Francisco 74
San Jose 92
Santa Rosa 96
Coast:
Tonight: Increasing Low Clouds & Fog Overnight
Lows: Mid to Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy & Mild
Highs: Upper 60s
East Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Low 60s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Mid to Upper 80s
East Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Clear & Mild
Lows: Mid 60s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Hot
Highs: Upper 90s to 102
North Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Clear & Mild
Lows: Upper 50s to Low 60s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm to Hot
Highs: Upper 80s to Upper 90s
Peninsula:
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Near 60
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Mid to Upper 80s
South Bay:
Tonight: Clear & Mild
Lows: Near 60
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm to Hot
Highs: Upper 80s to Mid 90s
Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now
SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: We love seeing photos and videos from where you live! Share yours by posting with #abc7now. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit and distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/share
AccuWeather Forecast: Warm days continue with relief coming this weekend
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News