AccuWeather Forecast: Warm early this week, hot holiday weekend

SPARE THE AIR: Through Tuesday
Just like yesterday winds above the surface blow a bit offshore across North Bay communities. You breathe the most unhealthy air today. A compressed marine layer won't drag as much smoke into other neighborhoods. The smoke is still enough to cause issues.


Temperatures this morning land in nearly the same place as yesterday morning, lower 50s to lower 60s.

High pressure building over the pacific builds east today and reduces our marine influence. Expect warmer afternoon temperatures everywhere.

Nighttime conditions remain consistent for now.

Tuesday and Beyond:
Expect similar conditions tomorrow as we reach the first day of September.

The marine layer gains limited control Wednesday and Thursday with minor afternoon cooling the result.

A warmer area of high pressure returns this holiday weekend with some warmth reaching the Coast.

Concord 90/58
Fremont 80/56
Oakland 74/57
Redwood City 80/58
San Francisco 68/56
San Jose 83/58
San Rafael 84/56
Santa Rosa 83/53

Coast:
TODAY: Partly Cloudy, Smoky
Highs: 64 - 67 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy & Smoky
Lows: 52 - 55 Degrees

North Bay:
TODAY: Smoky Sunshine
Highs: 80 - 85 Degrees
TONIGHT: Smoke, Patchy Clouds
Lows: 52 - 56 Degrees

East Bay:
TODAY: Smoky Sunshine
Highs: 70 - 80 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy & Smoky
Lows: 55 - 58 Degrees

Inland East Bay:
TODAY: Smoky Sunshine
Highs: 88 - 93 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear & Smoky
Lows: 57 - 62 Degrees

Peninsula:
TODAY: Smoky Sunshine
Highs: 75 - 80 Degrees
TONIGHT: Smoke, Patchy Clouds
Lows: 55 - 58 Degrees

South Bay:
TODAY: Smoky Sunshine
Highs: 80 - 85 Degrees
TONIGHT: Smoke, Mostly Clear
Lows: 53 - 58 Degrees

