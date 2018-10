AccuWeather Forecast: Warm start, cooler ending to weekend

Temperatures:

Watch out for patchy dense fog stretching from along the Coast to parts of Highway 101 in the North Bay during the morning commute. Not much difference in temperatures with us again dealing with middle 40s to middle 50s.Hazy sunshine and warmer than average highs take over all neighborhoods this afternoon with upper 60s at the Coast to middle 80s Inland.Expect tonight's forecast to follow this morning's script.Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now Concord: 83/52Fremont: 79/54Oakland: 76/54Redwood City: 79/51San Francisco: 75/54San Jose: 82/53San Rafael: 82/51Santa Rosa: 83/47TODAY: Mostly SunnyHighs: 67 - 70 DegreesTONIGHT: Cloudy, Patchy FogLows: 48 - 53 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 76 - 79 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly CloudyLows: 51 - 56 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 82 - 85 DegreesTONIGHT: ClearLows: 49 - 54 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 81 - 86 DegreesTONIGHT: ClearLows: 46 - 51 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 73 - 79 DegreesTONIGHT: ClearLows: 50 - 55 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 80 - 84 DegreesTONIGHT: ClearLows: 49 - 54 DegreesSaturday features nearly unlimited sunshine and our warmest afternoon moving forward. Look for more morning clouds Sunday and a light sea breeze developing during the afternoon. This cools our highs by 2 to 5 degrees. Even cooler weather is on the way next week as highs finally return to average levels, middle 60s to middle 70s.