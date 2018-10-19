AccuWeather Forecast: Warm start, cooler ending to weekend

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Watch out for patchy dense fog stretching from along the Coast to parts of Highway 101 in the North Bay during the morning commute. Not much difference in temperatures with us again dealing with middle 40s to middle 50s.
VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.
Hazy sunshine and warmer than average highs take over all neighborhoods this afternoon with upper 60s at the Coast to middle 80s Inland.
Expect tonight's forecast to follow this morning's script.
Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now
Temperatures:
Concord: 83/52
Fremont: 79/54
Oakland: 76/54
Redwood City: 79/51
San Francisco: 75/54
San Jose: 82/53
San Rafael: 82/51
Santa Rosa: 83/47
Coast
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 67 - 70 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy, Patchy Fog
Lows: 48 - 53 Degrees
East Bay
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 76 - 79 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 51 - 56 Degrees
Inland
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 82 - 85 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 49 - 54 Degrees
North Bay
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 81 - 86 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 46 - 51 Degrees
Peninsula
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 73 - 79 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 50 - 55 Degrees
South Bay
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 80 - 84 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 49 - 54 Degrees
Weekend:
Saturday features nearly unlimited sunshine and our warmest afternoon moving forward. Look for more morning clouds Sunday and a light sea breeze developing during the afternoon. This cools our highs by 2 to 5 degrees. Even cooler weather is on the way next week as highs finally return to average levels, middle 60s to middle 70s.
SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: Show us the weather where you live by tagging your posts, video, and photos #ABC7Now. We may use them on our site, app, social pages, or on TV!