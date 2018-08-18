AccuWeather Forecast: Warm to hot temperatures this afternoon

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Limited cloud cover this morning as our marine layer is compressed and fog is restricted to the immediate coast. With the sun up at 6:27 this morning it will be very effective at warming us up quickly. Expect sunny skies and warm to hot temperatures this afternoon with highs in the mid 60s to lower 100s. It is a Spare the Air Day with poor air quality forecasted for the Inland East Bay and the South Bay. Expect haze in our skies due to smoke from fires sill burning to our north. Overnight is a mainly clear night with lows in the low 50s to low 60s.
Today's Temperatures
Santa Rosa 92
San Francisco 70
Oakland 76
San Jose 89
Concord 99
Coast:
Today: Clouds to Sun
Highs: Mid 60s to Mid 70s
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Low 50s
North Bay:
Today: Sunny, Warm
Highs: Low 70s to Low 90s
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
East Bay:
Today: Sunny, Warm
Highs: Mid 70s to Mid 80s
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Mid 50s
Inland:
Today: Sunny, Hot, Hazy
Highs: Mid 90s to Low 100s
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Upper 50s to ow 60s
Peninsula:
Today: Sunny, Warm
Highs: Low 70s to Low 80s
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Mid 50s
South Bay:
Today: Sunny, Warm, Hazy
Highs: Low 80s to Upper 90s
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Mid 50s to Low 60s
Looking ahead to Sunday:
Minor relief from our heat with highs in the low 60s to mid 90s under sunny skies.
