WEATHER

AccuWeather Forecast: Warm to hot temperatures this afternoon

EMBED </>More Videos

Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your local AccuWeather forecast.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Limited cloud cover this morning as our marine layer is compressed and fog is restricted to the immediate coast. With the sun up at 6:27 this morning it will be very effective at warming us up quickly. Expect sunny skies and warm to hot temperatures this afternoon with highs in the mid 60s to lower 100s. It is a Spare the Air Day with poor air quality forecasted for the Inland East Bay and the South Bay. Expect haze in our skies due to smoke from fires sill burning to our north. Overnight is a mainly clear night with lows in the low 50s to low 60s.



VIDEO: Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast

Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now

Today's Temperatures
Santa Rosa 92
San Francisco 70
Oakland 76
San Jose 89
Concord 99

Coast:
Today: Clouds to Sun
Highs: Mid 60s to Mid 70s
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Low 50s

North Bay:
Today: Sunny, Warm
Highs: Low 70s to Low 90s
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Low to Mid 50s

East Bay:
Today: Sunny, Warm
Highs: Mid 70s to Mid 80s
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Mid 50s

Inland:
Today: Sunny, Hot, Hazy
Highs: Mid 90s to Low 100s
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Upper 50s to ow 60s

Peninsula:
Today: Sunny, Warm
Highs: Low 70s to Low 80s
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Mid 50s

South Bay:
Today: Sunny, Warm, Hazy
Highs: Low 80s to Upper 90s
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Mid 50s to Low 60s

Looking ahead to Sunday:
Minor relief from our heat with highs in the low 60s to mid 90s under sunny skies.

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: Show us the weather where you live by tagging your posts, video, and photos #ABC7Now. We may use them on our site, app, social pages, or on TV!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherforecastaccuweatherbay arearaincloudyCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
Prepare NorCal: Emergency Resources
WEATHER
Spare the Air Alert in effect today
High fire danger prompts East Bay parks to ban open flames
VIDEO: Police help bride caught in floods on her wedding day
WATCH: Cars swept away by floodwaters at NJ car dealership
More Weather
Top Stories
Former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan dies at age 80
Firefighters make steady progress battling massive CA wildfires
Even CHP surprised by bizarre carjacking of cop car, college bus
6 Sunvalley Mall restaurants shut down in Concord for rat, cockroach infestations
Spare the Air Alert in effect today
30-acre grass fire in Martinez forces brief closure of Hwy 4
Amazing video of Bay Area mountain lion, kittens in den prompts challenge to keep cubs safe
Nia Wilson's family files claim against BART after fatal stabbing
Show More
Will Tesla be around for that much longer? Elon Musk, stock drops, Tweet scares
Police: 3 bodies found, identified as pregnant wife, 2 kids killed by husband
Good Samaritans rescue people in car teetering on San Mateo Co. cliff
Nancy Pelosi eyes speakership despite the critics
Hundreds pay tribute to fallen CHP officer at memorial service
More News