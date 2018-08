AccuWeather Forecast: Warm to hot temperatures this afternoon

Today's Temperatures

Limited cloud cover this morning as our marine layer is compressed and fog is restricted to the immediate coast. With the sun up at 6:27 this morning it will be very effective at warming us up quickly. Expect sunny skies and warm to hot temperatures this afternoon with highs in the mid 60s to lower 100s. It is a Spare the Air Day with poor air quality forecasted for the Inland East Bay and the South Bay. Expect haze in our skies due to smoke from fires sill burning to our north. Overnight is a mainly clear night with lows in the low 50s to low 60s. Santa Rosa 92San Francisco 70Oakland 76San Jose 89Concord 99Today: Clouds to SunHighs: Mid 60s to Mid 70sTonight: Partly CloudyLows: Low 50sToday: Sunny, WarmHighs: Low 70s to Low 90sTonight: Clear SkiesLows: Low to Mid 50sToday: Sunny, WarmHighs: Mid 70s to Mid 80sTonight: Clear SkiesLows: Mid 50sToday: Sunny, Hot, HazyHighs: Mid 90s to Low 100sTonight: Clear SkiesLows: Upper 50s to ow 60sToday: Sunny, WarmHighs: Low 70s to Low 80sTonight: Clear SkiesLows: Mid 50sToday: Sunny, Warm, HazyHighs: Low 80s to Upper 90sTonight: Clear SkiesLows: Mid 50s to Low 60sMinor relief from our heat with highs in the low 60s to mid 90s under sunny skies.