AccuWeather forecast: Warm today, dramatic drop this weekend

Welcome to Friday!
We begin today mostly cloudy and milder. Lows hover in the middle 40s to middle 50s during the morning commute.



VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Thickening high clouds retard some of the sun's warmth. Highs remain above average, but records are unlikely this afternoon.

High clouds continue tonight with a sprinkling a patchy fog. Lows fall into the middle 40s to lower 50s.

Weekend and Beyond:
A dry cold front ushers a much cooler and breezy marine layer to our neighborhoods. Highs drop nearly 10 to 15 degrees, middle 50s to middle 60s. The breezes will make it feel even cooler.

Even cooler air descends upon us Sunday. March begins with highs in the middle 50s to near 60 degrees. Brisk winds again make it feel cooler. A random shower is possible, not enough for a Storm Impact Scale. Snow levels drop to 3,000'.

Another spring warming trend develops next week but not as robust as this week was.

Temperatures:
Concord: 76/48
Fremont: 85/50
Oakland: 71/50
Redwood City: 74/47
San Francisco: 67/52
San Jose: 78/49
San Rafael: 72/48
Santa Rosa: 75/44

Coast:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 64 - 66 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Patchy Fog
Lows: 47 - 52 Degrees

North Bay:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 72 - 75 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Patchy Fog
Lows: 43 - 48 Degrees

East Bay:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 74 - 77 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 47 - 52 Degrees

Inland East Bay:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 77 - 79 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Patchy Fog
Lows: 47 - 52 Degrees

Peninsula:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 69 - 74 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 47 - 52 Degrees

South Bay:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 75 - 78 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 47 - 52 Degrees

