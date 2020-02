AccuWeather forecast: Warm today, dramatic drop this weekend

Temperatures:

Coast:

North Bay:

East Bay:

Inland East Bay:

Peninsula:

South Bay:

Welcome to Friday!We begin today mostly cloudy and milder. Lows hover in the middle 40s to middle 50s during the morning commute.Thickening high clouds retard some of the sun's warmth. Highs remain above average, but records are unlikely this afternoon.High clouds continue tonight with a sprinkling a patchy fog. Lows fall into the middle 40s to lower 50s.A dry cold front ushers a much cooler and breezy marine layer to our neighborhoods. Highs drop nearly 10 to 15 degrees, middle 50s to middle 60s. The breezes will make it feel even cooler.Even cooler air descends upon us Sunday. March begins with highs in the middle 50s to near 60 degrees. Brisk winds again make it feel cooler. A random shower is possible, not enough for a Storm Impact Scale. Snow levels drop to 3,000'.Another spring warming trend develops next week but not as robust as this week was.Concord: 76/48Fremont: 85/50Oakland: 71/50Redwood City: 74/47San Francisco: 67/52San Jose: 78/49San Rafael: 72/48Santa Rosa: 75/44TODAY: Mostly SunnyHighs: 64 - 66 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Patchy FogLows: 47 - 52 DegreesTODAY: Mostly SunnyHighs: 72 - 75 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Patchy FogLows: 43 - 48 DegreesTODAY: Mostly SunnyHighs: 74 - 77 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly CloudyLows: 47 - 52 DegreesTODAY: Mostly SunnyHighs: 77 - 79 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Patchy FogLows: 47 - 52 DegreesTODAY: Mostly SunnyHighs: 69 - 74 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly CloudyLows: 47 - 52 DegreesTODAY: Mostly SunnyHighs: 75 - 78 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly CloudyLows: 47 - 52 Degrees