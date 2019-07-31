Tonight will be mostly clear inland, with areas of fog and low clouds near the coast and bay. Overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 50s.
VIDEO: Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.
Tomorrow will be much like today: Sunny and mild to warm, with highs ranging from mid 60s at the coast to upper 70s near the bay to upper 80s inland.
A gradual warming trend will begin Friday, lifting afternoon highs into the mid 90s inland over the weekend, with minor warming likely near the coast and bay.
Looking ahead to Friday:
Sunny & Slightly Warmer
Highs: Mid 60s Coast to Near 90 Inland
Temperatures:
Concord 87
Oakland 72
Redwood City 78
San Francisco 65
San Jose 80
Santa Rosa 87
Coast:
Tonight: Areas of Fog & Low Clouds
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy & Breezy
Highs: Low to Mid 60s
East Bay:
Tonight: Patchy Fog
Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid to Upper 70s
East Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild to Warm
Highs: Mid 80s to Near 90
North Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild to Warm
Highs: Low 80s to Near 90
Peninsula:
Tonight: Patchy Fog
Lows: Mid to Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid to Upper 70s
South Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Mid to Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Upper 70s to Mid 80s
Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now
SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: We love seeing photos and videos from where you live! Share yours by posting with #abc7now. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit and distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/share
AccuWeather Forecast: Warm weekend ahead
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News