AccuWeather Forecast: Warm weekend ahead

Tonight will be mostly clear inland, with areas of fog and low clouds near the coast and bay. Overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 50s.




Tomorrow will be much like today: Sunny and mild to warm, with highs ranging from mid 60s at the coast to upper 70s near the bay to upper 80s inland.

A gradual warming trend will begin Friday, lifting afternoon highs into the mid 90s inland over the weekend, with minor warming likely near the coast and bay.

Looking ahead to Friday:
Sunny & Slightly Warmer
Highs: Mid 60s Coast to Near 90 Inland

Temperatures:
Concord 87
Oakland 72
Redwood City 78
San Francisco 65
San Jose 80
Santa Rosa 87

Coast:
Tonight: Areas of Fog & Low Clouds
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy & Breezy
Highs: Low to Mid 60s

East Bay:
Tonight: Patchy Fog
Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid to Upper 70s

East Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild to Warm
Highs: Mid 80s to Near 90

North Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild to Warm
Highs: Low 80s to Near 90

Peninsula:
Tonight: Patchy Fog
Lows: Mid to Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid to Upper 70s

South Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Mid to Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Upper 70s to Mid 80s

