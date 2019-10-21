Weather

AccuWeather forecast: Warmer, drier pattern develops this week

Monday is a warm and sunny day with highs in the upper 60s to mid-80s. Tonight expect clear skies with lows in the mid-40s to mid-50s.




VIDEO: Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 88
San Francisco 74
Oakland 78
San Jose 81
Concord 85

Coast:
Today: Sunny
Highs: Upper 60s to Lower 80s
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Low to Mid 50s

North Bay:
Today: Sunny
Highs: Lower 70s to Mid 80s
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Mid 40s to Low 50s

East Bay:
Today: Sunny
Highs: Upper 70s to Lower 80s
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Mid 50s

Inland:
Today: Sunny
Highs: Mid 80s
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Low to Mid 50s

Peninsula:
Today: Sunny
Highs: Upper 70s to Lower 80s
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Mid 50s

South Bay:
Today: Sunny
Highs: Low to Mid 80s
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Low to Upper 40s

Tuesday:
It's another warm and sunny day with highs in the lower 70s to upper 80s

Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: We love seeing photos and videos from where you live! Share yours by posting with #abc7now. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit and distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/share
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathercaliforniabay areacloudyaccuweatherforecast
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
PG&E announces possible power shutoffs across 17 counties this week
ABC7 Originals Documentary: 'The Earthquake Effect'
Thousands join JDRF One Walk in SF, East Bay for Type 1 diabetes research
Man's epic Halloween light show illuminates Tracy neighborhood
LIST: The best pumpkin patches in the Bay Area
UCB students complain delays in shutting off water likely worsened flood damage to dorms
Controversial billboard depicts SF mayor smoking, holding stack of bills
Show More
3 soldiers killed during training exercise in Georgia
3 dead, 4 seriously injured in solo car crash in San Jose
49ers beat Redskins in ugly 9-0 game to improve to 6-0
Fans flock to NYC 'Joker' stairs for perfect Instagram picture
International Sloth Day: Yes, it exists
More TOP STORIES News