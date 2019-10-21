AccuWeather forecast: Warmer, drier pattern develops this week

Monday is a warm and sunny day with highs in the upper 60s to mid-80s. Tonight expect clear skies with lows in the mid-40s to mid-50s.
VIDEO: Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.
Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 88
San Francisco 74
Oakland 78
San Jose 81
Concord 85
Coast:
Today: Sunny
Highs: Upper 60s to Lower 80s
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
North Bay:
Today: Sunny
Highs: Lower 70s to Mid 80s
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Mid 40s to Low 50s
East Bay:
Today: Sunny
Highs: Upper 70s to Lower 80s
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Mid 50s
Inland:
Today: Sunny
Highs: Mid 80s
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Peninsula:
Today: Sunny
Highs: Upper 70s to Lower 80s
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Mid 50s
South Bay:
Today: Sunny
Highs: Low to Mid 80s
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Low to Upper 40s
Tuesday:
It's another warm and sunny day with highs in the lower 70s to upper 80s
