AccuWeather forecast: Warmer temps for next few days before more rain

Temperatures:

Coast:

North Bay:

East Bay:

Inland East Bay:

Peninsula:

South Bay:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The season changes tonight and over the next couple of days, you will notice the milder afternoons with the higher sun angle.Isolated showers are still popping up today and will continue through tomorrow. Some fog will form by morning so watch out for it.A mainly dry day is expected on Saturday with warmer weather.Concord 64Oakland 63Redwood City 63San Francisco 61San Jose 64Santa Rosa 65Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Patchy FogLows: Low to Upper 40sTomorrow: Partly CloudyHighs: Upper 50sTonight: Areas of Fog & CoolLows: Upper 30s to Low 40sTomorrow: Filtered Sun, MilderHighs: Low to Mid 60sTonight: Mostly CloudyLows: Low to Mid 40sTomorrow: Sun & High CloudsHighs: Low to Mid 60sTonight: Areas of Fog & CoolLows: Upper 30s to Low 40sTomorrow: Filtered Sun, MilderHighs: Low to Mid 60sTonight: Partly to Mostly CloudyLows: Low to Mid 40sTomorrow: Filtered SunshineHighs: Low to Mid 60sTonight: Mostly CloudyLows: Low 40sTomorrow: Partly Cloudy, MildHighs: Low to Mid 60sDownload: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now