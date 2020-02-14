AccuWeather forecast: Warmer temps for next few days before more rain

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The season changes tonight and over the next couple of days, you will notice the milder afternoons with the higher sun angle.
Isolated showers are still popping up today and will continue through tomorrow. Some fog will form by morning so watch out for it.
Friday and Beyond:
A mainly dry day is expected on Saturday with warmer weather.
Temperatures:
Concord 64
Oakland 63
Redwood City 63
San Francisco 61
San Jose 64
Santa Rosa 65
Coast:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Patchy Fog
Lows: Low to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Upper 50s
North Bay:
Tonight: Areas of Fog & Cool
Lows: Upper 30s to Low 40s
Tomorrow: Filtered Sun, Milder
Highs: Low to Mid 60s
East Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Sun & High Clouds
Highs: Low to Mid 60s
Inland East Bay:
Tonight: Areas of Fog & Cool
Lows: Upper 30s to Low 40s
Tomorrow: Filtered Sun, Milder
Highs: Low to Mid 60s
Peninsula:
Tonight: Partly to Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Filtered Sunshine
Highs: Low to Mid 60s
South Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Low 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Mild
Highs: Low to Mid 60s
