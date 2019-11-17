Weather

AccuWeather forecast: Warmer temps, sunny skies ahead

Temps today will be a bit warmer and 5-15 degrees above average.




VIDEO: Weather Reporter Frances Dinglasan has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Under sunny skies, highs range from the mid 60s to upper 70s.

Monday:
Our mild and sunny pattern continues with highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

Temperatures
Santa Rosa 80
San Francisco 70
Oakland 73
San Jose 75
Concord 76

Coast
Today: Sunny
Highs: Mid 60s
Tonight: Areas of Fog & Low Clouds
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s

East Bay
Today: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid 70s
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Upper 40s

East Bay Valleys
Today: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Upper 70s
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Mid 40s

North Bay Valleys
Today: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Low 70s to near 80
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Low to Mid 40s

Peninsula
Today: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Low 70s
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Upper 40s to low 50s

South Bay
Today: Sunny & Mild
Highs: In the 70s
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Mid 40s to low 50s

Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: We love seeing photos and videos from where you live! Share yours by posting with #abc7now. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit and distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/share
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathercaliforniabay areacloudyaccuweatherforecast
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Building A Better Bay Area: Fremont Town Hall
PG&E warns it could turn off power this week
SF ice cream shop vandalized for 2nd time
Child hit, killed by Amtrak train in Santa Clara
Reporter's notebook: Behind the scenes of verdicts in Hillsborough heiress murder trial
How to watch Kanye West at Lakewood Church
5 killed, including 3 children, in shooting at San Diego home
Show More
Oakland football player fighting for his life after cancer spreads
New transcripts in impeachment inquiry reveal more about block of Ukraine aid
Kaepernick's reps call audible, workout moved at last minute
Colorado firefighters rescue raccoon from sticky situation
Trump grants controversial pardon to 2 military members
More TOP STORIES News