AccuWeather forecast: Warmer temps, sunny skies ahead

Temperatures

Coast

East Bay

East Bay Valleys

North Bay Valleys

Peninsula

South Bay

Temps today will be a bit warmer and 5-15 degrees above average.Under sunny skies, highs range from the mid 60s to upper 70s.Our mild and sunny pattern continues with highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.Santa RosaSan FranciscoOaklandSan JoseConcordToday: SunnyHighs: Mid 60sTonight: Areas of Fog & Low CloudsLows: Mid to Upper 40sToday: Sunny & MildHighs: Mid 70sTonight: Mostly ClearLows: Upper 40sToday: Sunny & MildHighs: Upper 70sTonight: Mostly ClearLows: Mid 40sToday: Sunny & MildHighs: Low 70s to near 80Tonight: Mostly ClearLows: Low to Mid 40sToday: Sunny & MildHighs: Low 70sTonight: Mostly ClearLows: Upper 40s to low 50sToday: Sunny & MildHighs: In the 70sTonight: Mostly ClearLows: Mid 40s to low 50sDownload: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now