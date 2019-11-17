AccuWeather forecast: Warmer temps, sunny skies ahead

Temps today will be a bit warmer and 5-15 degrees above average.
VIDEO: Weather Reporter Frances Dinglasan has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.
Under sunny skies, highs range from the mid 60s to upper 70s.
Monday:
Our mild and sunny pattern continues with highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.
Temperatures
Santa Rosa 80
San Francisco 70
Oakland 73
San Jose 75
Concord 76
Coast
Today: Sunny
Highs: Mid 60s
Tonight: Areas of Fog & Low Clouds
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
East Bay
Today: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid 70s
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Upper 40s
East Bay Valleys
Today: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Upper 70s
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Mid 40s
North Bay Valleys
Today: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Low 70s to near 80
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Peninsula
Today: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Low 70s
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Upper 40s to low 50s
South Bay
Today: Sunny & Mild
Highs: In the 70s
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Mid 40s to low 50s
