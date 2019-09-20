Weather

AccuWeather Forecast: Warmer than average, fire concerns next week

Another clear and crisp autumn morning waits outside for you. Temperatures settle into the upper 40s to upper 50s during the commute.




VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Sunshine and a light breeze bring us warmer than average afternoon temperatures, ranging from the 70s at the coast to 90s inland.

Expect another night without clouds and lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

Weekend and Beyond:

Our first warming trend peaks Saturday with highs climbing another 2 to 5 degrees.

We lose this additional warmth Sunday as the sea breezes returns for a day.

Our next and warmer spell begins Monday and continues through Wednesday. This one has the potential to increase our fire threat.

Temperatures:
Concord: 88/60
Fremont: 83/58
Oakland: 80/57
Redwood City: 83/56
San Francisco: 75/54
San Jose: 85/58
San Rafael: 84/55
Santa Rosa: 87/53

Coast
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 69 - 72 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 50 - 55 Degrees

East Bay
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 75 - 84 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 55 - 58 Degrees

East Bay Valleys
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 85 - 91 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 56 - 61 Degrees

North Bay Valleys
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 84 - 88 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 52 - 57 Degrees

Peninsula
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 77 - 83 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 54 - 59 Degrees

South Bay
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 83 - 87 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 54 - 59 Degrees

Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now

