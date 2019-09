AccuWeather Forecast: Warmer than average, fire concerns next week

Weekend and Beyond:

Temperatures:

Coast

East Bay

East Bay Valleys

North Bay Valleys

Peninsula

South Bay

Another clear and crisp autumn morning waits outside for you. Temperatures settle into the upper 40s to upper 50s during the commute.Sunshine and a light breeze bring us warmer than average afternoon temperatures, ranging from the 70s at the coast to 90s inland.Expect another night without clouds and lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.Our first warming trend peaks Saturday with highs climbing another 2 to 5 degrees.We lose this additional warmth Sunday as the sea breezes returns for a day.Our next and warmer spell begins Monday and continues through Wednesday. This one has the potential to increase our fire threat.Concord:Fremont:Oakland:Redwood City:San Francisco:San Jose:San Rafael:Santa Rosa:TODAY: SunnyHighs: 69 - 72 DegreesTONIGHT: ClearLows: 50 - 55 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 75 - 84 DegreesTONIGHT: ClearLows: 55 - 58 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 85 - 91 DegreesTONIGHT: ClearLows: 56 - 61 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 84 - 88 DegreesTONIGHT: ClearLows: 52 - 57 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 77 - 83 DegreesTONIGHT: ClearLows: 54 - 59 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 83 - 87 DegreesTONIGHT: ClearLows: 54 - 59 DegreesDownload: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now