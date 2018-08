AccuWeather Forecast: Warmer weather, sunnier skies

Today's Temperatures

A mix of stars and clouds early on our Thursday morning. We should see a quicker clearing of any cloud cover back to the coast compared to previous mornings. The afternoon will feature warmer weather and sunnier skies with highs in the upper 50s to lower 90s. Overnight our marine layer shrinks, meaning less cloud cover and fog spilling into the Bay. Lows drop into the low and upper 50s.Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now Santa Rosa 85San Francisco 64Oakland 71San Jose 83Concord 89Today: Clouds to Some SunHighs: Upper 50s to Mid 70sTonight: Mostly CloudyLows: Low 50sToday: SunnyHighs: Upper 60s to Upper 80sTonight: Partly CloudyLows: Low to Mid 50sToday: SunnyHighs: Upper 60s to Mid 70sTonight: Partly CloudyLows: Mid 50sToday: SunnyHighs: Upper 80s to Low 90sTonight: Clear SkiesLows: Mid to Upper 50sToday: SunnyHighs: Mid 60s to Mid 70sTonight: Partly CloudyLows: Mid 50sToday: SunnyHighs: Mid 70s to Low 90sTonight: Mainly Clear SkiesLows: Mid to Upper 50sIts a sunny and warmer afternoon, especially Inland, with highs in the low 60s to mid 90s.