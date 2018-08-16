WEATHER

AccuWeather Forecast: Warmer weather, sunnier skies

EMBED </>More Videos

Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your local AccuWeather forecast.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
A mix of stars and clouds early on our Thursday morning. We should see a quicker clearing of any cloud cover back to the coast compared to previous mornings. The afternoon will feature warmer weather and sunnier skies with highs in the upper 50s to lower 90s. Overnight our marine layer shrinks, meaning less cloud cover and fog spilling into the Bay. Lows drop into the low and upper 50s.



VIDEO: Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast

Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now

Today's Temperatures
Santa Rosa 85
San Francisco 64
Oakland 71
San Jose 83
Concord 89

Coast:
Today: Clouds to Some Sun
Highs: Upper 50s to Mid 70s
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Low 50s

North Bay:
Today: Sunny
Highs: Upper 60s to Upper 80s
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Low to Mid 50s

East Bay:
Today: Sunny
Highs: Upper 60s to Mid 70s
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid 50s

Inland:
Today: Sunny
Highs: Upper 80s to Low 90s
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Mid to Upper 50s

Peninsula:
Today: Sunny
Highs: Mid 60s to Mid 70s
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid 50s

South Bay:
Today: Sunny
Highs: Mid 70s to Low 90s
Tonight: Mainly Clear Skies
Lows: Mid to Upper 50s

Friday:
Its a sunny and warmer afternoon, especially Inland, with highs in the low 60s to mid 90s.

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: Show us the weather where you live by tagging your posts, video, and photos #ABC7Now. We may use them on our site, app, social pages, or on TV!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherforecastaccuweatherbay arearaincloudyCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
Prepare NorCal: Emergency Resources
WEATHER
High fire danger prompts East Bay parks to ban open flames
VIDEO: Police help bride caught in floods on her wedding day
WATCH: Cars swept away by floodwaters at NJ car dealership
Photos from the wildfires across California
More Weather
Top Stories
BART recovering from major delays across system
Breakfast foods test positive for weed killer ingredient
Police: Man confesses to killing missing pregnant wife, 2 daughters
Police say driver in crash that killed CHP officer, motorist was on phone
Cal Fire says massive fire tornado killed fire inspector in Redding
EXCLUSIVE: Ghost Ship defendant will try to separate cases, per lawyer
San Mateo police investigating report of sexual assault involving ride-share passenger
Procession held for Utah firefighter killed battling Mendocino Complex Fires
Show More
Sacramento man was part of ISIS, officials say
VIDEO: Procession honors firefighter killed in Complex Fires
Warriors relive championship magic at film debut in Oakland
Good doggo stands up on BART to make room
Future of SF restaurant unclear after owner arrested on immigration-related charges
More News