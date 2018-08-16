AccuWeather Forecast: Warmer weather, sunnier skies

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --A mix of stars and clouds early on our Thursday morning. We should see a quicker clearing of any cloud cover back to the coast compared to previous mornings. The afternoon will feature warmer weather and sunnier skies with highs in the upper 50s to lower 90s. Overnight our marine layer shrinks, meaning less cloud cover and fog spilling into the Bay. Lows drop into the low and upper 50s.
Coast:
Today: Clouds to Some Sun
Highs: Upper 50s to Mid 70s
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Low 50s
North Bay:
Today: Sunny
Highs: Upper 60s to Upper 80s
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
East Bay:
Today: Sunny
Highs: Upper 60s to Mid 70s
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid 50s
Inland:
Today: Sunny
Highs: Upper 80s to Low 90s
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Mid to Upper 50s
Peninsula:
Today: Sunny
Highs: Mid 60s to Mid 70s
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid 50s
South Bay:
Today: Sunny
Highs: Mid 70s to Low 90s
Tonight: Mainly Clear Skies
Lows: Mid to Upper 50s
Friday:
Its a sunny and warmer afternoon, especially Inland, with highs in the low 60s to mid 90s.
