AccuWeather forecast: Warmer weekday afternoons

Coast:

East Bay:

East Bay Valleys:

North Bay:

Peninsula:

South Bay:

Patchy fog develops along the Coast and coastal valleys this morning. Microclimate temperatures range from upper 30s in North Bay Valleys to middle 50s in San Francisco.Patchy clouds linger along the Coast while Bay and Inland neighborhoods see and feel warm sunshine. A few communities reach near record warmth this afternoon. Highs range from upper 60s along the Coast to middle 80s Inland. Welcome to November!Look for more clouds and fog along the Coast and Bay tonight with lows from lower 40s Inland to lower 50s for Bay and Coast communities.High temperatures taper tomorrow but remain above average through Thursday afternoon.A major pattern shift arrives Friday and brings an autumn coolness to our afternoons. Highs in 50s and 60s continue through the weekend. The pattern shift presents a few chances of showers but nothing widespread or fire season stopping.Concord: *84/48Fremont: 80/50Oakland: *80/51Redwood City: 80/51San Francisco: 76/52San Jose: *83/51San Rafael: 84/49Santa Rosa: 85/44*NEAR RECORD WARMTHTODAY: Partly SunnyHighs: 67 - 69 DegreesTONIGHT: FoggyLows: 47 - 52 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 77 - 80 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Patchy FogLows: 48 - 52 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 82 - 85 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly ClearLows: 46 - 49 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 80 - 85 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Patchy FogLows: 42 - 47 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 76 - 80 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Patchy FogLows: 47 - 52 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 80 - 85 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly CloudyLows: 47 - 52 DegreesDownload: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now