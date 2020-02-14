Weather

AccuWeather forecast: Warmer weekday afternoons

Patchy fog develops along the Coast and coastal valleys this morning. Microclimate temperatures range from upper 30s in North Bay Valleys to middle 50s in San Francisco.



Patchy clouds linger along the Coast while Bay and Inland neighborhoods see and feel warm sunshine. A few communities reach near record warmth this afternoon. Highs range from upper 60s along the Coast to middle 80s Inland. Welcome to November!

Look for more clouds and fog along the Coast and Bay tonight with lows from lower 40s Inland to lower 50s for Bay and Coast communities.

Tuesday (Election Day) and Beyond:
High temperatures taper tomorrow but remain above average through Thursday afternoon.

A major pattern shift arrives Friday and brings an autumn coolness to our afternoons. Highs in 50s and 60s continue through the weekend. The pattern shift presents a few chances of showers but nothing widespread or fire season stopping.

Highs Today:
Concord: *84/48
Fremont: 80/50
Oakland: *80/51
Redwood City: 80/51
San Francisco: 76/52
San Jose: *83/51
San Rafael: 84/49
Santa Rosa: 85/44
*NEAR RECORD WARMTH

Coast:
TODAY: Partly Sunny
Highs: 67 - 69 Degrees
TONIGHT: Foggy
Lows: 47 - 52 Degrees

East Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 77 - 80 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Patchy Fog
Lows: 48 - 52 Degrees

East Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 82 - 85 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear
Lows: 46 - 49 Degrees

North Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 80 - 85 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Patchy Fog
Lows: 42 - 47 Degrees

Peninsula:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 76 - 80 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Patchy Fog
Lows: 47 - 52 Degrees

South Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 80 - 85 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 47 - 52 Degrees

