Accuweather Forecast: Warmest this weekend

Live Doppler7 seeing sprinkles to light showers across the North Bay this morning. The North Bay also deals with widespread dense fog during the morning commute. For the rest of the Bay, the sky is partly and dry. Dress for cooler weather everywhere, lower to upper 40s.Tomorrow will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny, with highs ranging from upper 40s at the coast to mid 60s inland. The weekend will bring mostly sunny days with a nice, springtime warmup. Afternoon highs will range from low and mid 60s at the coast to mid 70s near the bay and inland. However, we can expect increasing clouds with showers likely early next week.Concord: 64/44Fremont: 63/45Oakland: 62/45Redwood City: 63/43San Francisco: 60/45San Jose: 65/45San Rafael: 61/44Santa Rosa: 64/40TODAY: Partly CloudyHighs: 57 - 59 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Patchy FogLows: 43 - 48 DegreesTODAY: Partly CloudyHighs: 61 - 63 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly ClearLows: 43 - 48 DegreesTODAY: Partly CloudyHighs: 62 - 64 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly ClearLows: 39 - 44 DegreesTODAY: Partly Cloudy, Random ShowersHighs: 61 - 64 DegreesTONIGHT: ShowersLows: 39 - 44 DegreesTODAY: Partly CloudyHighs: 61 - 64 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Patchy FogLows: 43 - 48 DegreesTODAY: Partly CloudyHighs: 63 - 66 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly ClearLows: 42 - 47 DegreeDownload: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now