Accuweather Forecast: Warmest this weekend

Live Doppler7 seeing sprinkles to light showers across the North Bay this morning. The North Bay also deals with widespread dense fog during the morning commute. For the rest of the Bay, the sky is partly and dry. Dress for cooler weather everywhere, lower to upper 40s.
Tomorrow will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny, with highs ranging from upper 40s at the coast to mid 60s inland. The weekend will bring mostly sunny days with a nice, springtime warmup. Afternoon highs will range from low and mid 60s at the coast to mid 70s near the bay and inland. However, we can expect increasing clouds with showers likely early next week.
Temperatures:
Concord: 64/44
Fremont: 63/45
Oakland: 62/45
Redwood City: 63/43
San Francisco: 60/45
San Jose: 65/45
San Rafael: 61/44
Santa Rosa: 64/40
Coast:
TODAY: Partly Cloudy
Highs: 57 - 59 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Patchy Fog
Lows: 43 - 48 Degrees
East Bay:
TODAY: Partly Cloudy
Highs: 61 - 63 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear
Lows: 43 - 48 Degrees
East Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Partly Cloudy
Highs: 62 - 64 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear
Lows: 39 - 44 Degrees
North Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Partly Cloudy, Random Showers
Highs: 61 - 64 Degrees
TONIGHT: Showers
Lows: 39 - 44 Degrees
Peninsula:
TODAY: Partly Cloudy
Highs: 61 - 64 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Patchy Fog
Lows: 43 - 48 Degrees
South Bay:
TODAY: Partly Cloudy
Highs: 63 - 66 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear
Lows: 42 - 47 Degree
