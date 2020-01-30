Weather

AccuWeather forecast: Warmest today and tomorrow

High clouds blanket our neighborhoods this morning. This is minimizing fog formation, best at Coast. Temperatures during the commute range from the middle 40s Inland to lower 50s in San Francisco.




VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

High clouds and sunshine dominate our afternoon with slightly milder highs, lower to upper 60s.

The sky remains full of high clouds tonight with lows tomorrow morning in a similar range.

Friday and Beyond:
Our warming trend peaks tomorrow when high temperatures climb a couple more degrees.
A slight sea breeze knocks a few degrees from our highs Saturday, especially near the Coast.
A sharp but dry cold front returns temperatures back in to the middle and upper 50s with breezy conditions Sunday.

Temperatures:
Concord: 66/47
Fremont: 66/47
Oakland: 64/49
Redwood City: 66/46
San Francisco: 62/50
San Jose: 67/48
San Rafael: 64/48
Santa Rosa: 69/45

Coast:
TODAY: Partly Cloudy
Highs: 60 - 63 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Patchy Foggy
Lows: 47 - 51 Degrees

North Bay:
TODAY: Partly Cloudy
Highs: 64 - 69 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Patchy Foggy
Lows: 44 - 49 Degrees

East Bay:
TODAY: Partly Cloudy
Highs: 63 - 66 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 45 - 49 Degrees

Inland East Bay:
TODAY: Partly Cloudy
Highs: 65 - 69 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 44 - 48 Degrees

Peninsula:
TODAY: Partly Cloudy
Highs: 64 - 66 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 46 - 50 Degrees

South Bay:
TODAY: Partly Cloudy
Highs: 65 - 67 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 45 - 49 Degrees

