AccuWeather forecast: Warmest today and tomorrow

High clouds blanket our neighborhoods this morning. This is minimizing fog formation, best at Coast. Temperatures during the commute range from the middle 40s Inland to lower 50s in San Francisco.High clouds and sunshine dominate our afternoon with slightly milder highs, lower to upper 60s.The sky remains full of high clouds tonight with lows tomorrow morning in a similar range.Our warming trend peaks tomorrow when high temperatures climb a couple more degrees.A slight sea breeze knocks a few degrees from our highs Saturday, especially near the Coast.A sharp but dry cold front returns temperatures back in to the middle and upper 50s with breezy conditions Sunday.Concord: 66/47Fremont: 66/47Oakland: 64/49Redwood City: 66/46San Francisco: 62/50San Jose: 67/48San Rafael: 64/48Santa Rosa: 69/45TODAY: Partly CloudyHighs: 60 - 63 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Patchy FoggyLows: 47 - 51 DegreesTODAY: Partly CloudyHighs: 64 - 69 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Patchy FoggyLows: 44 - 49 DegreesTODAY: Partly CloudyHighs: 63 - 66 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly CloudyLows: 45 - 49 DegreesTODAY: Partly CloudyHighs: 65 - 69 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly CloudyLows: 44 - 48 DegreesTODAY: Partly CloudyHighs: 64 - 66 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly CloudyLows: 46 - 50 DegreesTODAY: Partly CloudyHighs: 65 - 67 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly CloudyLows: 45 - 49 DegreesDownload: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now