AccuWeather forecast: Warming, drying trend on the way

Tonight will be clear and mild, with overnight lows mainly in the mid 50s. Tomorrow will be sunny and mild to warm, with highs ranging from low 70s at the coast to near 90 inland.
The remainder of the week will bring a warming and drying trend, with gusty winds developing Wednesday and Thursday, which will produce high fire danger, especially over the hills. It is quite likely that fire weather advisories or Red Flag Warnings will be issued by the middle of the week. The good news is that a much cooler pattern with higher humidity is expected to develop over the weekend.
Temperatures:
Concord 89
Oakland 83
Redwood City 85
San Francisco 79
San Jose 84
Santa Rosa 89
Coast:
Tonight: Clear & Breezy
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny, Breezy, & Mild
Highs: Low to Mid 70s
North Bay:
Tonight: Clear & Mild
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Mid to Upper 80s
East Bay:
Tonight: Clear & Mild
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Low to Mid 80s
Inland:
Tonight: Clear & Mild
Lows: Mid to Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Near 90
Peninsula:
Tonight: Clear & Mild
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Low to Mid 80s
South Bay:
Tonight: Clear & Mild
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Mid to Upper 80s
Wednesday:
Sunny, Warm, & Dry/Winds Becoming Gusty
Highs: Low 70s Coast to Near 90 Inland
