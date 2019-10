AccuWeather forecast: Warming, drying trend on the way

Temperatures:

Coast:

North Bay:

East Bay:

Inland:

Peninsula:

South Bay:

Tonight will be clear and mild, with overnight lows mainly in the mid 50s. Tomorrow will be sunny and mild to warm, with highs ranging from low 70s at the coast to near 90 inland.The remainder of the week will bring a warming and drying trend, with gusty winds developing Wednesday and Thursday, which will produce high fire danger, especially over the hills. It is quite likely that fire weather advisories or Red Flag Warnings will be issued by the middle of the week. The good news is that a much cooler pattern with higher humidity is expected to develop over the weekend.ConcordOaklandRedwood CitySan FranciscoSan JoseSanta RosaTonight: Clear & BreezyLows: Low 50sTomorrow: Sunny, Breezy, & MildHighs: Low to Mid 70sTonight: Clear & MildLows: Low 50sTomorrow: Sunny & WarmHighs: Mid to Upper 80sTonight: Clear & MildLows: Mid 50sTomorrow: Sunny & MildHighs: Low to Mid 80sTonight: Clear & MildLows: Mid to Upper 50sTomorrow: Sunny & WarmHighs: Near 90Tonight: Clear & MildLows: Mid 50sTomorrow: Sunny & MildHighs: Low to Mid 80sTonight: Clear & MildLows: Low 50sTomorrow: Sunny & WarmHighs: Mid to Upper 80sSunny, Warm, & Dry/Winds Becoming GustyHighs: Low 70s Coast to Near 90 InlandDownload: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now