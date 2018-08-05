AccuWeather Forecast: Warming pattern begins this week

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Sunday night will be mostly clear inland, with areas of fog near the coast and bay. Overnight lows will be mainly in the mid to upper 50s.
Monday will be mostly sunny and mild to warm, with highs ranging from low 60s at the coast to mid 90s inland. A warmer pattern will begin on Tuesday, carrying inland highs into the upper 90s and near 100 degrees on Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures will begin to moderate at the end of the week followed by a cooler pattern next weekend.
Today's Temperatures
Concord 93
Oakland 74
Redwood City 81
San Francisco 67
San Jose 86
Santa Rosa 89
Coast:
Tonight: Foggy & Breezy
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Sunny & Breezy
Highs: Low 60s
North Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Mid 80s to Low 90s
East Bay:
Tonight: Areas of Fog
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid to Upper 70s
Inland:
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Low to Mid 90s
Peninsula:
Tonight: Areas of Fog
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Upper 70s to Around 80
South Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Mid to Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Mid 80s to Mid 90s
Tuesday
Sunny & Warm
Highs: mid 60s Coast to Mid 90s Inland
