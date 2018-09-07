WEATHER

AccuWeather Forecast: Warming surge today

Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your local AccuWeather forecast.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
You'll see and feel a difference this morning. Let's start with the cooler temperatures. They range from the upper 40s to upper 50s. The cloud cover is extensive along the Coast but only partly cloudy across the Bay and mainly clear Inland. Watch out for even thicker fog along Highway 101 in the North Bay.



VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast

Sunshine reaches all neighborhoods today and earlier than any time this week. Afternoon temperatures respond by warming 8 to 11 degrees above yesterday's levels. Our summer spread stretches from the lower 60s at the Coast to middle 90s Inland.

Expect similar conditions tonight.

Today's Temperatures
Concord: 94/58
Fremont: 82/56
Oakland: 76/55
Redwood City: 81/58
San Francisco: 70/54
San Jose: 86/59
San Rafael: 85/55
Santa Rosa: 91/53

Coast
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 61 - 67 Degrees
TONIGHT: Foggy
Lows: 52 - 57 Degrees

East Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 76 - 82 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 54 - 58 Degrees

Inland:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 91 - 96 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mainly Clear
Lows: 56 - 61 Degrees

North Bay:

TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 83 - 91 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mainly Clear, Patchy Fog
Lows: 51 - 56 Degrees

Peninsula:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 73 - 81 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 53 - 58 Degrees

South Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 81 - 91 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 55 - 60 Degrees

Looking Ahead to Weekend:
The sea breeze slowly takes control of our weather. Highs drop a couple degrees each day as the morning marine layer clouds get more extensive each day.

