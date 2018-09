AccuWeather Forecast: Warming surge today

Today's Temperatures

Coast

East Bay:

Inland:

North Bay:

Peninsula:

South Bay:

Looking Ahead to Weekend:

You'll see and feel a difference this morning. Let's start with the cooler temperatures. They range from the upper 40s to upper 50s. The cloud cover is extensive along the Coast but only partly cloudy across the Bay and mainly clear Inland. Watch out for even thicker fog along Highway 101 in the North Bay.Sunshine reaches all neighborhoods today and earlier than any time this week. Afternoon temperatures respond by warming 8 to 11 degrees above yesterday's levels. Our summer spread stretches from the lower 60s at the Coast to middle 90s Inland.Expect similar conditions tonight.Concord: 94/58Fremont: 82/56Oakland: 76/55Redwood City: 81/58San Francisco: 70/54San Jose: 86/59San Rafael: 85/55Santa Rosa: 91/53TODAY: Mostly SunnyHighs: 61 - 67 DegreesTONIGHT: FoggyLows: 52 - 57 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 76 - 82 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly CloudyLows: 54 - 58 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 91 - 96 DegreesTONIGHT: Mainly ClearLows: 56 - 61 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 83 - 91 DegreesTONIGHT: Mainly Clear, Patchy FogLows: 51 - 56 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 73 - 81 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly CloudyLows: 53 - 58 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 81 - 91 DegreesTONIGHT: ClearLows: 55 - 60 DegreesThe sea breeze slowly takes control of our weather. Highs drop a couple degrees each day as the morning marine layer clouds get more extensive each day.