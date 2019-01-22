WEATHER

Accuweather Forecast: Warming trend ahead for Bay Area

Tuesday night will be clear and chilly with overnight lows in the mid to upper 30s inland, low 40s near the coast and bay.

VIDEO: Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Wednesday will be another bright, sunny day, with highs ranging from near 60 at the coast to low 60s inland.

We can expect a late winter warming trend beginning Thursday, as afternoon temperatures will approach 70 degrees near the bay and inland, and that pattern will continue through the weekend.

Looking ahead to Thursday:
Sunny & Mild
Highs: Low 60s Coast to Near 70 Inland

Temperatures:
Concord 59
Oakland 61
Redwood City 60
San Francisco 59
San Jose 63
Santa Rosa 62

Coast:
Tonight: Clear & Chilly
Lows: Low 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny Skies
Highs: Near 60

North Bay:
Tonight: Clear & Chilly
Lows: Low to Mid 30s
Tomorrow: Sunny Skies
Highs: Low 60s

East Bay:
Tonight: Clear & Chilly
Lows: Low 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny Skies
Highs: Low 60s

Inland:
Tonight: Clear & Chilly
Lows: Mid to Upper 30s
Tomorrow: Sunny Skies
Highs: Low 60s

Peninsula:
Tonight: Clear & Chilly
Lows: Low 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny Skies
Highs: Low 60s

South Bay:
Tonight: Clear & Chilly
Lows: Mid to Upper 30s
Tomorrow: Sunny Skies
Highs: Low 60s


