AccuWeather Forecast: Warming trend begins today

Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your local AccuWeather forecast.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Our low clouds returned a bit late this morning. The results are cooler temperatures, lower to upper 50s, and dense fog in the North Bay Valleys during the entire morning commute.

The low clouds fade from our sky faster this morning and a warmer air mass spreads across our neighborhoods. The warmer air also brings high clouds this afternoon and evening. We will experience a greater summer spread this afternoon. Highs range from the middle 60s at the Coast to upper 80s Inland.



VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast

Breezy conditions return to parts of the Bay this afternoon.
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY: 3P.M. - 9 P.M. (south of the Bay Bridge)

Clouds and stars share our overnight sky. Watch out for fog along the Coast and in the North Bay Valleys by morning. Lows dip into the lower to upper 50s.

Today's Temperatures
Concord: 87/58
Fremont: 76/58
Oakland: 74/56
Redwood City: 80/58
San Francisco: 70/55
San Jose: 80/58
San Rafael: 80/55
Santa Rosa: 86/54

Coast
TODAY: Partly Sunny
Highs: 64 - 67 Degrees
TONIGHT: Foggy, Misty
Lows: 54 - 58 Degrees

East Bay:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 73 - 77 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy
Lows: 55 - 59 Degrees

East Bay Inland:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 84 - 89 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 55 - 60 Degrees

North Bay Valleys:

TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 80 - 86 Degrees
TONIGHT: Patchy Fog
Lows: 52 - 57 Degrees

Peninsula:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 72 - 80 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 55 - 59 Degrees

South Bay:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 75 - 84 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 55 - 59 Degrees

Holiday Weekend:
The morning clouds and fog fade to sunshine each day. Highs reach similar levels Saturday. The warmest part of this air mass arrives Sunday and lingers into Monday. Look for a couple degrees warming away from the Coast. Some Inland neighborhoods reach the 90s.

