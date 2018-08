AccuWeather Forecast: Warming trend begins today

Today's Temperatures

Coast

East Bay:

East Bay Inland:

North Bay Valleys:

Peninsula:

South Bay:

Holiday Weekend:

Our low clouds returned a bit late this morning. The results are cooler temperatures, lower to upper 50s, and dense fog in the North Bay Valleys during the entire morning commute.The low clouds fade from our sky faster this morning and a warmer air mass spreads across our neighborhoods. The warmer air also brings high clouds this afternoon and evening. We will experience a greater summer spread this afternoon. Highs range from the middle 60s at the Coast to upper 80s Inland.Breezy conditions return to parts of the Bay this afternoon. SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY : 3P.M. - 9 P.M. (south of the Bay Bridge)Clouds and stars share our overnight sky. Watch out for fog along the Coast and in the North Bay Valleys by morning. Lows dip into the lower to upper 50s.Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now Concord: 87/58Fremont: 76/58Oakland: 74/56Redwood City: 80/58San Francisco: 70/55San Jose: 80/58San Rafael: 80/55Santa Rosa: 86/54TODAY: Partly SunnyHighs: 64 - 67 DegreesTONIGHT: Foggy, MistyLows: 54 - 58 DegreesTODAY: Mostly SunnyHighs: 73 - 77 DegreesTONIGHT: CloudyLows: 55 - 59 DegreesTODAY: Mostly SunnyHighs: 84 - 89 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly CloudyLows: 55 - 60 DegreesTODAY: Mostly SunnyHighs: 80 - 86 DegreesTONIGHT: Patchy FogLows: 52 - 57 DegreesTODAY: Mostly SunnyHighs: 72 - 80 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly CloudyLows: 55 - 59 DegreesTODAY: Mostly SunnyHighs: 75 - 84 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly CloudyLows: 55 - 59 DegreesThe morning clouds and fog fade to sunshine each day. Highs reach similar levels Saturday. The warmest part of this air mass arrives Sunday and lingers into Monday. Look for a couple degrees warming away from the Coast. Some Inland neighborhoods reach the 90s.