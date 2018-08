AccuWeather Forecast: Warming trend begins

Today's Temperatures

Coast:

North Bay:

East Bay:

Inland:

Peninsula:

South Bay:

Tuesday

Clouds blanket the Coast, coastal valleys and the Golden Gate Bridge this morning with patchy mist hanging in the air. Other neighborhoods are clear and get early sunshine this morning. Temperatures during the morning commute stay in the lower 50s to middle 60s.The early sunshine jump starts our warming trend. Our afternoon highs reach above average limits as they climb 2 to 4 degrees above yesterday's levels. Partly cloudy conditions cover the Coast.Be cautious on the Bay this afternoon and evening when our gusty sea breeze returns. SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY : North of Bay Bridge Noon until 9 p.m. SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY : South of Bay Bridge 3 p.m. until 9 p.m.Clouds fill in across the Coast tonight and let loose of some sporadic mist. A few clouds spill across the Golden Gate Bridge, San Francisco and the San Bruno Gap. The sky remains clear Inland. Lows dip into the middle 50s to middle 60s.Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now Concord: 94/60Fremont: 80/56Oakland: 76/55Redwood City: 85/57San Francisco: 69/53San Jose: 86/61San Rafael: 87/55Santa Rosa: 93/53TODAY: Partly CloudyHighs: 62 - 66 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy & MistyLows: 48 - 53 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 83 - 93 DegreesTONIGHT: Mainly ClearLows: 53 - 58 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 74 - 80 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly CloudyLows: 54 - 58 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 91 - 99 DegreesTONIGHT: ClearLows: 56 - 64 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 73 - 85 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly CloudyLows: 54 - 58 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 80 - 92 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly ClearLows: 56 - 61 DegreesWarmer weather continues to spread across our neighborhoods with Inland communities feeling the greatest heat. Highs climb 2 to 4 degrees above today's levels.