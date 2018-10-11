AccuWeather Forecast: Warming trend coming

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --We have increasing clouds and slightly cooler conditions for our morning commute today. Temperatures range from the middle 40s in our Inland valleys to middle 50s in other neighborhoods.
Our sky becomes mostly sunny this afternoon with temperatures stopping a few degrees short of average levels. Highs reach the lower 60s at the Coast to upper 70s Inland.
Watch out for the dangerous surf lashing our beaches now.
BEACH HAZARD STATEMENT: Through Friday 5p.m.
Partly cloudy tonight with patchy fog forming, most likely along the Peninsula Coast. Breezy conditions develop across the North Bay Mountains but remain below critical fire levels. Lows span from the upper 40s to upper 50s.
Concord: 77/52
Fremont: 72/52
Oakland: 71/51
Redwood City: 72/48
San Francisco: 65/53
San Jose: 73/52
San Rafael: 74/51
Santa Rosa: 77/47
Today's Temperatures:
Coast
TODAY: Partly Sunny
Highs: 60 - 62 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Patchy Fog
Lows: 50 - 55 Degrees
East Bay
TODAY: Becoming Mostly Sunny
Highs: 70 - 73 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 54 - 58 Degrees
Inland
TODAY: Afternoon Sunshine
Highs: 75 - 78 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 48 - 52 Degrees
North Bay
TODAY: Increasing Sunshine
Highs: 74 - 77 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Breezy Hills
Lows: 46 - 52 Degrees
Peninsula
TODAY: Becoming Sunny
Highs: 68 - 72 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 48 - 53 Degrees
South Bay
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 71 - 75 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 48 - 53 Degrees
Friday:
High pressure returns to control our weather tomorrow and for the next several days. The sunshine and dry air helps our highs climb 4 to 10 degrees above today's levels.
