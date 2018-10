AccuWeather Forecast: Warming trend coming

Today's Temperatures:

We have increasing clouds and slightly cooler conditions for our morning commute today. Temperatures range from the middle 40s in our Inland valleys to middle 50s in other neighborhoods.Our sky becomes mostly sunny this afternoon with temperatures stopping a few degrees short of average levels. Highs reach the lower 60s at the Coast to upper 70s Inland.Watch out for the dangerous surf lashing our beaches now. BEACH HAZARD STATEMENT : Through Friday 5p.m.Partly cloudy tonight with patchy fog forming, most likely along the Peninsula Coast. Breezy conditions develop across the North Bay Mountains but remain below critical fire levels. Lows span from the upper 40s to upper 50s.Concord: 77/52Fremont: 72/52Oakland: 71/51Redwood City: 72/48San Francisco: 65/53San Jose: 73/52San Rafael: 74/51Santa Rosa: 77/47Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now TODAY: Partly SunnyHighs: 60 - 62 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Patchy FogLows: 50 - 55 DegreesTODAY: Becoming Mostly SunnyHighs: 70 - 73 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly CloudyLows: 54 - 58 DegreesTODAY: Afternoon SunshineHighs: 75 - 78 DegreesTONIGHT: ClearLows: 48 - 52 DegreesTODAY: Increasing SunshineHighs: 74 - 77 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Breezy HillsLows: 46 - 52 DegreesTODAY: Becoming SunnyHighs: 68 - 72 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly CloudyLows: 48 - 53 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 71 - 75 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly CloudyLows: 48 - 53 DegreesHigh pressure returns to control our weather tomorrow and for the next several days. The sunshine and dry air helps our highs climb 4 to 10 degrees above today's levels.