AccuWeather forecast: Warming trend continues, next storm moves into Bay Area Sunday

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Expect partly cloudy skies through the evening with isolated showers.The warming that got underway today will continue tomorrow.It will feel like spring! If you decide to step out for fresh air and are going to the beach, be careful.A Beach Hazard Statement goes up from 8 pm tomorrow night until early Monday morning as a northwest swell builds. You will see plenty of sun with some passing high clouds tomorrow. We can't rule out a pop-up shower or two in the afternoon.Concord 68Oakland 66Redwood City 66San Francisco 64San Jose 68Santa Rosa 67Tonight: Mostly CloudyLows: Low to Upper 40sTomorrow: Partly CloudyHighs: Low to Mid 60sTonight: Patches of Fog & Few High CloudsLows: Upper 30s to Low 40sTomorrow: Mild, Filtered SunshineHighs: Mid to Upper 60sTonight: Partly CloudyLows: Low to Mid 40sTomorrow: Sunshine & Passing High CloudsHighs: Low to Upper 60sTonight: Patchy Fog, Partly CloudyLows: Low to Mid 40sTomorrow: Sun & High Clouds, MildHighs: Mid 60s to Low 70sTonight: Partly CloudyLows: Mid 40sTomorrow: Sun & High CloudsHighs: Mid to Upper 60sTonight: Partly CloudyLows: Mid 40sTomorrow: Mild, Partly Cloudy, Isolated Shower PossibleHighs: Mid to Upper 60sPatchy drizzle will develop Sunday morning ahead of a system that will bring us showers in the afternoon and evening. They will be light.Highs: Low 60s to Low 70sDownload: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now