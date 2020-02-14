Weather

AccuWeather forecast: Warming trend continues, next storm moves into Bay Area Sunday

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Expect partly cloudy skies through the evening with isolated showers.

The warming that got underway today will continue tomorrow.

It will feel like spring! If you decide to step out for fresh air and are going to the beach, be careful.



VIDEO: Meteorologist Sandhya Patel has your AccuWeather forecast.

A Beach Hazard Statement goes up from 8 pm tomorrow night until early Monday morning as a northwest swell builds. You will see plenty of sun with some passing high clouds tomorrow. We can't rule out a pop-up shower or two in the afternoon.

Temperatures:
Concord 68
Oakland 66
Redwood City 66
San Francisco 64
San Jose 68
Santa Rosa 67

Coast:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Low to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Low to Mid 60s

North Bay:
Tonight: Patches of Fog & Few High Clouds
Lows: Upper 30s to Low 40s
Tomorrow: Mild, Filtered Sunshine
Highs: Mid to Upper 60s

East Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Sunshine & Passing High Clouds
Highs: Low to Upper 60s

Inland East Bay:
Tonight: Patchy Fog, Partly Cloudy
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Sun & High Clouds, Mild
Highs: Mid 60s to Low 70s

Peninsula:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Sun & High Clouds
Highs: Mid to Upper 60s

South Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Mild, Partly Cloudy, Isolated Shower Possible
Highs: Mid to Upper 60s

Weekend and Beyond
Patchy drizzle will develop Sunday morning ahead of a system that will bring us showers in the afternoon and evening. They will be light.

Highs: Low 60s to Low 70s

Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now

