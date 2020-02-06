AccuWeather forecast: Warming trend continues today, isolated areas of fog along coast in the AM

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Our Thursday begins clear and not as cool, middle 30s to middle 40s. Isolated areas of fog form with the greatest coverage along the Coast.
High pressure keeps us sunny and mild today. Highs reach the upper 50s along the Coast with lower to middle 60s across the Bay and Inland.
Watch out for high amounts of tree pollen. Fog a bit more widespread tonight under the stars tonight. Lows range from the upper 30s Inland to middle40s in San Francisco.
Friday and Beyond:
Tomorrow features sunshine and mild temperatures. Highs climb a degree or two.Patchy fog gives way to passing high clouds Saturday. An onshore breeze takes away some of the warmth.Expect blustery conditions Sunday and our coolest highs moving forward.
Temperatures:
Concord: 65/41
Fremont:63/42
Oakland: 63/44
Redwood City:63/42
San Francisco: 60/46
San Jose: 65/43
San Rafael 65/43
Santa Rosa: 66/40
Coast:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 58 - 60 Degrees
TONIGHT: Patchy Fog
Lows: 42 - 46 Degrees
East Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 61 - 63 Degrees
TONIGHT: Patchy Fog
Lows: 40 - 44 Degrees
East Bay Inland:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 63 - 66 Degrees
TONIGHT: Patchy Fog
Lows: 38 - 43 Degrees
North Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 63 - 66 Degrees
TONIGHT: Patchy Fog
Lows: 39 - 44 Degrees
Peninsula:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 61 - 64 Degrees
TONIGHT: Patchy Fog
Lows: 41 - 46 Degrees
South Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 63 - 66 Degrees
TONIGHT: Patchy Fog
Lows: 40 - 45 Degrees
