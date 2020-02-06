Weather

AccuWeather forecast: Warming trend continues today, isolated areas of fog along coast in the AM

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Our Thursday begins clear and not as cool, middle 30s to middle 40s. Isolated areas of fog form with the greatest coverage along the Coast.

High pressure keeps us sunny and mild today. Highs reach the upper 50s along the Coast with lower to middle 60s across the Bay and Inland.

Watch out for high amounts of tree pollen. Fog a bit more widespread tonight under the stars tonight. Lows range from the upper 30s Inland to middle40s in San Francisco.




VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Friday and Beyond:
Tomorrow features sunshine and mild temperatures. Highs climb a degree or two.Patchy fog gives way to passing high clouds Saturday. An onshore breeze takes away some of the warmth.Expect blustery conditions Sunday and our coolest highs moving forward.

Temperatures:
Concord: 65/41
Fremont:63/42
Oakland: 63/44
Redwood City:63/42
San Francisco: 60/46
San Jose: 65/43
San Rafael 65/43
Santa Rosa: 66/40

Coast:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 58 - 60 Degrees
TONIGHT: Patchy Fog
Lows: 42 - 46 Degrees

East Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 61 - 63 Degrees
TONIGHT: Patchy Fog
Lows: 40 - 44 Degrees

East Bay Inland:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 63 - 66 Degrees
TONIGHT: Patchy Fog
Lows: 38 - 43 Degrees

North Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 63 - 66 Degrees
TONIGHT: Patchy Fog
Lows: 39 - 44 Degrees

Peninsula:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 61 - 64 Degrees
TONIGHT: Patchy Fog
Lows: 41 - 46 Degrees

South Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 63 - 66 Degrees
TONIGHT: Patchy Fog
Lows: 40 - 45 Degrees

Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: We love seeing photos and videos from where you live! Share yours by posting with #abc7now. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit and distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/share
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathercaliforniabay areaaccuweatherforecast
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CHP investigating 2nd shooting in East Bay in less than 24 hours
Latest update on coronavirus outbreak in US
Andrew Yang's 'Yang Gang' drives his unconventional campaign
Flames engulf truck in the East Bay
Nearly 200 coronavirus evacuees arrive at Travis AFB
North Bay man shunned since returning home from China
Preschool pets mutilated and killed in Millbrae
Show More
Man accused of killing BART rider thrown out of court
Pelosi's daughter explains ripping of Trump's speech
Customers say curly styling products made their hair fall out
SF Democrats not at all surprised by impeachment vote
South Bay school district monitoring coronavirus symptoms
More TOP STORIES News