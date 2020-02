AccuWeather forecast: Warming trend continues today, isolated areas of fog along coast in the AM

Friday and Beyond

Temperatures:

Coast:

East Bay:

East Bay Inland:

North Bay Valleys:

Peninsula:

South Bay:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Our Thursday begins clear and not as cool, middle 30s to middle 40s. Isolated areas of fog form with the greatest coverage along the Coast.High pressure keeps us sunny and mild today. Highs reach the upper 50s along the Coast with lower to middle 60s across the Bay and Inland.Watch out for high amounts of tree pollen. Fog a bit more widespread tonight under the stars tonight. Lows range from the upper 30s Inland to middle40s in San Francisco.Tomorrow features sunshine and mild temperatures. Highs climb a degree or two.Patchy fog gives way to passing high clouds Saturday. An onshore breeze takes away some of the warmth.Expect blustery conditions Sunday and our coolest highs moving forward.Concord: 65/41Fremont:63/42Oakland: 63/44Redwood City:63/42San Francisco: 60/46San Jose: 65/43San Rafael 65/43Santa Rosa: 66/40TODAY: SunnyHighs: 58 - 60 DegreesTONIGHT: Patchy FogLows: 42 - 46 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 61 - 63 DegreesTONIGHT: Patchy FogLows: 40 - 44 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 63 - 66 DegreesTONIGHT: Patchy FogLows: 38 - 43 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 63 - 66 DegreesTONIGHT: Patchy FogLows: 39 - 44 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 61 - 64 DegreesTONIGHT: Patchy FogLows: 41 - 46 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 63 - 66 DegreesTONIGHT: Patchy FogLows: 40 - 45 DegreesDownload: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now