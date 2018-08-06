WEATHER

AccuWeather Forecast: Warming trend continues

Monday night will be mostly clear inland, with areas of fog near the coast and bay.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Monday night will be mostly clear inland, with areas of fog near the coast and bay. Overnight lows will be mainly in the lower to upper 50s.



VIDEO: Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your AccuWeather forecast

Tuesday will be sunny over the bay and inland, with lingering areas of fog at the coast. Highs will range from near 60 at the coast, to 70s around the bay shoreline, to mid 90s in the warmest inland locations. A midweek warm up will lift inland temperatures into the upper 90s -- possibly 100 degrees -- on Wednesday and Thursday, with highs near 70 on the coast and mid 80s near the bay. Cooling will begin on Friday, and the weekend will bring a more seasonal range.

Today's Temperatures
Concord 94
Oakland 74
Redwood City 80
San Francisco 66
San Jose 85
Santa Rosa 91

Coast:
Tonight: Breezy/Areas of Fog
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Sunny & Breezy
Highs: Upper 50s to Low 60s

North Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild to Warm
Highs: Mid 80s to Low 90s

East Bay:
Tonight: Patchy Fog
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid to Upper 70s

Inland:

Tonight: Mostly Clear & Mild
Lows: Low 60s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Low to Mid 90s


Peninsula:
Tonight: Patchy fog
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Near 80

South Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Mid 50s to Low 60s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild to Warm
Highs: Mid 80s to Low 90s

Wednesday
Sunny & Warm to Hot
Highs: Mid 60s Coast to Upper 90s Inland

(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
