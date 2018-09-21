AccuWeather Forecast: Warmth eases this weekend

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Other than some fog along the Peninsula Coast, we begin today clear with a wide range of temperatures. If you commute from one microclimate to another, temperatures could change from the middle 40s to lower 60s.
Sunshine and warmer than average temperatures continue for our Bay and Inland neighborhoods. A southerly surge of clouds and cooler breezes develop across the Peninsula Coast this afternoon. Your temperatures drop this afternoon.
Look for more clouds along the Coast, Bay and patchy fog in the North Bay Valleys tonight. Lows tomorrow range from the middle 40s to lower 60s.
Today's Temperatures
Concord: 94/54
Fremont: 88/55
Oakland: 81/53
Redwood City: 88/55
San Francisco: 78/54
San Jose: 88/55
San Rafael: 85/52
Santa Rosa: 90/48
Coast
TODAY: Sunny AM, PM Increasing Clouds
Highs: 66 - 69 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy, Patchy Fog
Lows: 48 - 53 Degrees
East Bay
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 77 - 88 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 52 - 57 Degrees
Inland
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 92 - 96 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 53 - 62 Degrees
North Bay
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 86 - 90 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Fog
Lows: 47 - 52 Degrees
Peninsula
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 80 - 88 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 53 - 58 Degrees
South Bay
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 85 - 90 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 50 - 56 Degrees
Saturday:
The sea breeze spreads heat relief to all neighborhoods. High temperatures cool at least 10 degrees by Sunday. For most of us that's back to average.
More September summer warmth develops next week.
