AccuWeather Forecast: Warmth eases this weekend

Today's Temperatures

Coast

East Bay

Inland

North Bay

Peninsula

South Bay

Saturday:

Other than some fog along the Peninsula Coast, we begin today clear with a wide range of temperatures. If you commute from one microclimate to another, temperatures could change from the middle 40s to lower 60s.Sunshine and warmer than average temperatures continue for our Bay and Inland neighborhoods. A southerly surge of clouds and cooler breezes develop across the Peninsula Coast this afternoon. Your temperatures drop this afternoon.Look for more clouds along the Coast, Bay and patchy fog in the North Bay Valleys tonight. Lows tomorrow range from the middle 40s to lower 60s.Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now Concord: 94/54Fremont: 88/55Oakland: 81/53Redwood City: 88/55San Francisco: 78/54San Jose: 88/55San Rafael: 85/52Santa Rosa: 90/48TODAY: Sunny AM, PM Increasing CloudsHighs: 66 - 69 DegreesTONIGHT: Cloudy, Patchy FogLows: 48 - 53 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 77 - 88 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly CloudyLows: 52 - 57 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 92 - 96 DegreesTONIGHT: ClearLows: 53 - 62 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 86 - 90 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Isolated FogLows: 47 - 52 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 80 - 88 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly CloudyLows: 53 - 58 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 85 - 90 DegreesTONIGHT: ClearLows: 50 - 56 DegreesThe sea breeze spreads heat relief to all neighborhoods. High temperatures cool at least 10 degrees by Sunday. For most of us that's back to average.More September summer warmth develops next week.