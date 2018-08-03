AccuWeather Forecast: Warmth, Haze, Sunshine ahead for weekend

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Tonight will be mostly clear and mild, but patchy fog may develop along parts of the coastline. Overnight lows will be mainly in the mid 50s.
Tomorrow will be sunny and mild to warm, with highs ranging from low 60s at the coast to mid 90s inland.
Temperatures may be just a couple of degrees lower on Sunday, but a major warmup will begin early next week, and some inland areas will likely reach 100 degrees on Wednesday and Thursday.
A Red Flag Warning has been issued for Lake County as one of the Mendocino Complex fires threatens more neighborhoods. The Red Flag Warning remains in effect from 11 a.m. Friday to 11 p.m. Saturday due to gusty winds and low humidity for fire weather zones.
Today's Temperatures
Concord 93
Oakland 75
Redwood City 82
San Francisco 68
San Jose 84
Santa Rosa 89
Coast:
Tonight: Patchy Fog
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny/Breezy & Mild
Highs: Low 60s
North Bay:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Around 50
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Mid to Upper 80s
East Bay:
Tonight: Clear & Mild
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid to Upper 70s
Inland:
Tonight: Clear & Mild
Lows: Upper 50s to Low 60s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Low to Mid 90s
Peninsula:
Tonight: Clear & Mild
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Upper 70s to Low 80s
South Bay:
Tonight: Clear & Mild
Lows: Mid to Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild to Warm
Highs: Mid 80s to Around 90
Weekend
Sunny & Mild to Warm
Highs: Near 60 Coast to Low 90s Inland
