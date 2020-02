AccuWeather forecast: Warmth peaks today, windy Sunday

Temperatures:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- It's Friday!The day begins with some challenges, but ends gorgeous.Watch out for patchy but extremely thick fog. Visibility will drop to 100 feet at times. Dress for temperatures in the middle 30s to middle 40s during the morning commute.The fog fades to hazy sunshine. Our warming trend peaks today with highs in the lower 60s at the Coast and San Francisco with middle to upper 60s for Bay and Inland locations.Fog returns tonight with overnight lows dipping into the lower to upper 40s.Breezes reverse course and pick up speed tomorrow afternoon. The onshore breeze eliminates about 4 degrees from our high temperatures.A dry cold front ushers windy conditions into our Sunday. High temperatures continue to retreat; dropping another 2 to 4 degrees.HIGH WIND WATCH: 7 p.m. Saturday - 4 a.m. MondayConcord: 66/44Fremont: 66/44Oakland: 63/45Redwood City: 65/42San Francisco: 62/47San Jose: 68/44San Rafael: 64/45Santa Rosa: 68/39TODAY: SunnyHighs: 60 - 63 DegreesTONIGHT: Patchy FogLows: 45 - 49 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 64 - 68 DegreesTONIGHT: Patchy FogLows: 39 - 44 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 62 - 66 DegreesTONIGHT: Foggy SpotsLows: 43 - 46 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 65 - 67 DegreesTONIGHT: Areas of FogLows: 40 - 45 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 63 - 66 DegreesTONIGHT: Areas of FogLows: 42 - 47 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 66 - 68 DegreesTONIGHT: Foggy SpotsLows: 41 - 46 DegreesDownload: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now