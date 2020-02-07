Weather

AccuWeather forecast: Warmth peaks today, windy Sunday

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- It's Friday!
The day begins with some challenges, but ends gorgeous.



VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Watch out for patchy but extremely thick fog. Visibility will drop to 100 feet at times. Dress for temperatures in the middle 30s to middle 40s during the morning commute.

The fog fades to hazy sunshine. Our warming trend peaks today with highs in the lower 60s at the Coast and San Francisco with middle to upper 60s for Bay and Inland locations.

Fog returns tonight with overnight lows dipping into the lower to upper 40s.

Weekend:
Breezes reverse course and pick up speed tomorrow afternoon. The onshore breeze eliminates about 4 degrees from our high temperatures.

A dry cold front ushers windy conditions into our Sunday. High temperatures continue to retreat; dropping another 2 to 4 degrees.

HIGH WIND WATCH: 7 p.m. Saturday - 4 a.m. Monday

Temperatures:
Concord: 66/44
Fremont: 66/44
Oakland: 63/45
Redwood City: 65/42
San Francisco: 62/47
San Jose: 68/44
San Rafael: 64/45
Santa Rosa: 68/39

Coast:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 60 - 63 Degrees
TONIGHT: Patchy Fog
Lows: 45 - 49 Degrees

North Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 64 - 68 Degrees
TONIGHT: Patchy Fog
Lows: 39 - 44 Degrees

East Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 62 - 66 Degrees
TONIGHT: Foggy Spots
Lows: 43 - 46 Degrees

Inland East Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 65 - 67 Degrees
TONIGHT: Areas of Fog
Lows: 40 - 45 Degrees

Peninsula:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 63 - 66 Degrees
TONIGHT: Areas of Fog
Lows: 42 - 47 Degrees

South Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 66 - 68 Degrees
TONIGHT: Foggy Spots
Lows: 41 - 46 Degrees

