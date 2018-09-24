AccuWeather Forecast: Warmth returns and lingers

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Clear and nearly calm conditions for our morning commute today. Temperatures spread across the lower 40s to middle 50s.
Hazy sunshine and a few passing high clouds fill our sky today. Above average highs return this afternoon from the middle 60s at the Coast to near 80 around the Bay to middle 90s Inland.
Winds are breezy from time to time above 1000' today and tomorrow and the air lacking humidity. This leads to a high fire danger.
RED FLAG WARNING: Until Tuesday 5p.m.
Clear and cool again tonight with lows in the middle 40s to lower 60s.
Today's Temperatures
Concord: 92/54
Fremont: 84/54
Oakland: 78/54
Redwood City: 84/55
San Francisco: 73/52
San Jose: 86/55
San Rafael: 85/51
Santa Rosa: 90/49
Coast
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 63 - 66 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 47 - 52 Degrees
East Bay
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 75 - 84 Degrees (north to south)
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 51 - 56 Degrees
Inland
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 90 - 93 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 52 - 59 Degrees
North Bay
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 85 - 90 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 47 - 52 Degrees
Peninsula
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 74 - 84 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 50 - 55 Degrees
South Bay
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 82 - 88 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 50 - 56 Degrees
Tuesday:
The offshore breeze continue to warm our afternoon temperatures. Highs climb another 2 to 4 degrees from Inland to Coastal neighborhoods.
