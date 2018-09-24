WEATHER

AccuWeather Forecast: Warmth returns and lingers

EMBED </>More Videos

Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your local AccuWeather forecast.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Clear and nearly calm conditions for our morning commute today. Temperatures spread across the lower 40s to middle 50s.



VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Hazy sunshine and a few passing high clouds fill our sky today. Above average highs return this afternoon from the middle 60s at the Coast to near 80 around the Bay to middle 90s Inland.

Winds are breezy from time to time above 1000' today and tomorrow and the air lacking humidity. This leads to a high fire danger.
RED FLAG WARNING: Until Tuesday 5p.m.

Clear and cool again tonight with lows in the middle 40s to lower 60s.

Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now

Today's Temperatures
Concord: 92/54
Fremont: 84/54
Oakland: 78/54
Redwood City: 84/55
San Francisco: 73/52
San Jose: 86/55
San Rafael: 85/51
Santa Rosa: 90/49

Coast
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 63 - 66 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 47 - 52 Degrees

East Bay
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 75 - 84 Degrees (north to south)
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 51 - 56 Degrees

Inland
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 90 - 93 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 52 - 59 Degrees

North Bay
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 85 - 90 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 47 - 52 Degrees

Peninsula
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 74 - 84 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 50 - 55 Degrees

South Bay
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 82 - 88 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 50 - 56 Degrees

Tuesday:
The offshore breeze continue to warm our afternoon temperatures. Highs climb another 2 to 4 degrees from Inland to Coastal neighborhoods.

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: Show us the weather where you live by tagging your posts, video, and photos #ABC7Now. We may use them on our site, app, social pages, or on TV!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherforecastaccuweatherbay arearaincloudyCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
Prepare NorCal: Emergency Resources
WEATHER
Hurricane Florence now blamed for 33 deaths in NC
Oakland-based search and rescue team returns after missions during Florence
Hurricane Maria Recovery: Puerto Rico rebuilding 1 year after Maria
Florence flooding kills 3.4 million poultry, 5,500 hogs
More Weather
Top Stories
Trump says allegations against Brett Kavanaugh are 'totally political'
SiriusXM buying Pandora Media in $3.5 billion deal
Judge to decide if Bill Cosby goes to prison for sex assault
Palo Alto vigil hosts large turnout in support of Kavanaugh accuser
Boy, 6, vanishes during park trip with parents
VIDEO: Ind. school bus driver accused of letting kids take the wheel
Report: 2nd woman claims sexual misconduct by Kavanaugh
Putin's most prominent critic leaves jail, then arrested again on his way out
Show More
Palo Alto Mayor reveals she was sexually assaulted twice, cites Blasey Ford as inspiration
Garoppolo knocked out of game with possible torn ACL before loss to Kansas City Chiefs
Grass fire that threatened a dozen homes in San Ramon under investigation
Winter-themed ice rink, park coming to San Francisco's Civic Center
Two officers hurt in Oakland sideshow; 85 cars towed
More News