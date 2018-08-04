WEATHER

AccuWeather Forecast: Warmth, Sunshine this weekend

Today will be sunny and mild to very warm, with highs ranging from low 60s at the coast to mid 90s inland.

Today will be sunny and mild to very warm, with highs ranging from low 60s at the coast to mid 90s inland.



VIDEO: Meteorologist Frances Dinglasan has your AccuWeather forecast

Temperatures may be just a couple of degrees lower tomorrow, but a major warmup will begin early next week, and some inland areas will likely reach 100 degrees on Wednesday and Thursday.

A Red Flag Warning has been issued for Lake County as one of the Mendocino Complex fires threatens more neighborhoods. The Red Flag Warning remains in effect from 11 a.m. Friday to 11 p.m. Saturday due to gusty winds and low humidity for fire weather zones.

Today's Temperatures
Concord 93
Oakland 75
Redwood City 82
San Francisco 68
San Jose 84
Santa Rosa 89

Coast:
Today: Mostly Sunny/Breezy & Mild

Highs: Low 60s
Tonight: Increasing Clouds
Lows: Low to Mid 50s

North Bay:
Today: Sunny, Warm & Hazy
Highs: Mid to Upper 80s
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: In the 50s

East Bay:
Today: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid to Upper 70s
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Mid to Upper 50s

Inland:
Today: Sunny & Warm

Highs: Low to Mid 90s
Tonight: Clear
Lows: Mid 50s to Low 60s

Peninsula:
Today: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Upper 70s to Low 80 s
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Mid 50s

South Bay:
Today: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Mid 80s to Around 90
Tonight: Clear
Lows: Mid to Upper 50s

Sunday
Tomorrow will be slightly cooler with highs ranging from low 60s at the coast to low 90s inland.

weather forecast accuweather bay area California
