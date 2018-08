AccuWeather Forecast: Warmth, Sunshine this weekend

Today's Temperatures

Today will be sunny and mild to very warm, with highs ranging from low 60s at the coast to mid 90s inland.Temperatures may be just a couple of degrees lower tomorrow, but a major warmup will begin early next week, and some inland areas will likely reach 100 degrees on Wednesday and Thursday. Red Flag Warning has been issued for Lake County as one of the Mendocino Complex fires threatens more neighborhoods. The Red Flag Warning remains in effect from 11 a.m. Friday to 11 p.m. Saturday due to gusty winds and low humidity for fire weather zones.Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now ConcordOaklandRedwood CitySan FranciscoSan JoseSanta RosaToday: Mostly Sunny/Breezy & MildHighs: Low 60sTonight: Increasing CloudsLows: Low to Mid 50sToday: Sunny, Warm & HazyHighs: Mid to Upper 80sTonight: Mostly ClearLows: In the 50sToday: Sunny & MildHighs: Mid to Upper 70sTonight: Mostly ClearLows: Mid to Upper 50sToday: Sunny & WarmHighs: Low to Mid 90sTonight: ClearLows: Mid 50s to Low 60sToday: Sunny & MildHighs: Upper 70s to Low 80 sTonight: Mostly ClearLows: Mid 50sToday: Sunny & WarmHighs: Mid 80s to Around 90Tonight: ClearLows: Mid to Upper 50sTomorrow will be slightly cooler with highs ranging from low 60s at the coast to low 90s inland.