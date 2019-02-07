WEATHER

Accuweather Forecast: Waves of weekend showers begin tomorrow

EMBED </>More Videos

Tonight will become increasingly cloudy, with light rain or showers by early morning. Overnight lows will be in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Tonight will become increasingly cloudy, with light rain or showers by early morning. Overnight lows will be in the upper 30s to low 40s.



VIDEO: Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Tomorrow will be overcast, rainy, and cool, with highs ranging from upper 40s at the coast to low 50s inland.

Another wave of showers will arrive Saturday, and Sunday will bring a mix of rain and high-elevation show, as colder air moves into the area.

RELATED: The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained

Storm activity on each of the next three days will rank 1 on the Storm Impact Scale.

Temperatures:
Concord 51
Oakland 52
Redwood City 51
San Francisco 51
San Jose 54
Santa Rosa 49

Coast:
Tonight: Increasing Clouds/Morning Rain
Lows: Low 40s
Tomorrow: Light to Moderate Rain
Highs: Upper 40s to Near 50

East Bay:
Tonight: Increasing Clouds/Morning Rain
Lows: Near 40
Tomorrow: Light to Moderate Rain
Highs: Low 50s

East Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Increasing Clouds/Morning Rain
Lows: Upper 30s
Tomorrow: Light to Moderate Rain
Highs: Low 50s

North Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Increasing Clouds/Morning Rain
Lows: Upper 30s
Tomorrow: Chilly/Light to Moderate Rain
Highs: Upper 40s

Peninsula:
Tonight: Increasing Clouds/Morning Rain
Lows: Near 40
Tomorrow: Light to Moderate Rain
Highs: Low 50s

South Bay:
Tonight: Increasing Clouds/Morning Showers
Lows: Upper 30s to Near 40
Tomorrow: Light to MOderate Rain
Highs: Low to Mid 50s

Looking ahead to Saturday:
Occasional Showers
Highs: 52 Coast To 56 Bay & Inland


Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: Show us the weather where you live by tagging your posts, video, and photos #ABC7Now. We may use them on our site, app, social pages, or on TV!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherforecastaccuweatherbay arearaincloudyCalifornia
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
Prepare NorCal: Emergency Resources
WEATHER
Pursuit of powder? Here's the best time to travel to Lake Tahoe this weekend
CHP warns of black ice on Bay Area roadways
Cold night in the Bay Area could bring a hidden danger to the roads
Black ice concern overnight in the Bay Area
More Weather
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: SKY7 over backup after westbound Richmond-San Rafael Bridge closed, eastbound lane opened
VIDEO: Here's what to expect during Richmond-San Rafael Bridge closure
Jeff Bezos says National Enquirer threatened to publish revealing pics
VIDEO: Here's where Richmond-San Rafael Bridge concrete chunks came from
Wells Fargo working to resolve widespread outage
Bay Area school kids treated to free performance of Snow White
Work continues to restore gas to residents after gas explosion in San Francisco
NJ man accused of faking slip and fall pleads not guilty
Show More
Valentine's Day: Name a cockroach for your ex, feed it to a meerkat
NTSB to investigate fiery explosion of PG&E gas line in SF
VIDEO: Toll plaza empty as crews work on Richmond-San Rafael Bridge
Pioneering Hall of Famer Frank Robinson dies at 83
Jayme Closs abduction suspect's dad: 'Our hearts are broken'
More News