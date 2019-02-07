Accuweather Forecast: Waves of weekend showers begin tomorrow

Tonight will become increasingly cloudy, with light rain or showers by early morning. Overnight lows will be in the upper 30s to low 40s.
Tomorrow will be overcast, rainy, and cool, with highs ranging from upper 40s at the coast to low 50s inland.
Another wave of showers will arrive Saturday, and Sunday will bring a mix of rain and high-elevation show, as colder air moves into the area.
Storm activity on each of the next three days will rank 1 on the Storm Impact Scale.
Temperatures:
Concord 51
Oakland 52
Redwood City 51
San Francisco 51
San Jose 54
Santa Rosa 49
Coast:
Tonight: Increasing Clouds/Morning Rain
Lows: Low 40s
Tomorrow: Light to Moderate Rain
Highs: Upper 40s to Near 50
East Bay:
Tonight: Increasing Clouds/Morning Rain
Lows: Near 40
Tomorrow: Light to Moderate Rain
Highs: Low 50s
East Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Increasing Clouds/Morning Rain
Lows: Upper 30s
Tomorrow: Light to Moderate Rain
Highs: Low 50s
North Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Increasing Clouds/Morning Rain
Lows: Upper 30s
Tomorrow: Chilly/Light to Moderate Rain
Highs: Upper 40s
Peninsula:
Tonight: Increasing Clouds/Morning Rain
Lows: Near 40
Tomorrow: Light to Moderate Rain
Highs: Low 50s
South Bay:
Tonight: Increasing Clouds/Morning Showers
Lows: Upper 30s to Near 40
Tomorrow: Light to MOderate Rain
Highs: Low to Mid 50s
Looking ahead to Saturday:
Occasional Showers
Highs: 52 Coast To 56 Bay & Inland
