AccuWeather forecast: Weekend and hottest highs over

We begin Monday with milder temperatures, lower 50s to lower 60s, and end it with milder temperatures, 6 to 12 degrees cooler than yesterday. A strong southerly surge creates our greatest cooling in the North Bay Valleys this afternoon.




The limited cloud cover this morning rolls back to the Coast and lingers there the remainder of today.

Clouds spread through more neighborhoods tonight with cooler lows developing, lower to upper 50s.

Tuesday and Beyond:
A more typical summer pattern extends deep into our 7-day forecast. Expect cool lows with morning clouds giving way to afternoon sunshine away from the Coast and seasonal high temperatures.

Temperatures:
Concord 90/57
Fremont 80/57
Oakland 73/56
Redwood City 84/53
San Francisco 64/53
San Jose 85/57
San Rafael 83/54
Santa Rosa 88/53

Coast:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 60 - 66 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy, Patchy Fog
Lows: 50 - 53 Degrees

North Bay:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 80 - 88 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Patchy Fog
Lows: 51 - 56 Degrees

East Bay:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 71 - 80 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Patchy Fog
Lows: 54 - 57 Degrees

East Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 86 - 92 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 55 - 60 Degrees

Peninsula:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 82 - 84 Degrees (north to south)
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Patchy Fog
Lows: 52 - 56 Degrees

South Bay:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 84 - 90 Degrees (north to south)
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 53 - 58 Degrees

