AccuWeather forecast: Weekend and hottest highs over

We begin Monday with milder temperatures, lower 50s to lower 60s, and end it with milder temperatures, 6 to 12 degrees cooler than yesterday. A strong southerly surge creates our greatest cooling in the North Bay Valleys this afternoon.The limited cloud cover this morning rolls back to the Coast and lingers there the remainder of today.Clouds spread through more neighborhoods tonight with cooler lows developing, lower to upper 50s.A more typical summer pattern extends deep into our 7-day forecast. Expect cool lows with morning clouds giving way to afternoon sunshine away from the Coast and seasonal high temperatures.Concord 90/57Fremont 80/57Oakland 73/56Redwood City 84/53San Francisco 64/53San Jose 85/57San Rafael 83/54Santa Rosa 88/53TODAY: Mostly SunnyHighs: 60 - 66 DegreesTONIGHT: Cloudy, Patchy FogLows: 50 - 53 DegreesTODAY: Mostly SunnyHighs: 80 - 88 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Patchy FogLows: 51 - 56 DegreesTODAY: Mostly SunnyHighs: 71 - 80 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Patchy FogLows: 54 - 57 DegreesTODAY: Mostly SunnyHighs: 86 - 92 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly CloudyLows: 55 - 60 DegreesTODAY: Mostly SunnyHighs: 82 - 84 Degrees (north to south)TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Patchy FogLows: 52 - 56 DegreesTODAY: Mostly SunnyHighs: 84 - 90 Degrees (north to south)TONIGHT: Partly CloudyLows: 53 - 58 Degrees