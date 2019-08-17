Weather

AccuWeather Forecast: Weekend cool-down starts today

The weekend is bringing heat relief to the Bay Area. A 2000 foot marine layer will usher in cooler air today as low clouds clear slowly into the afternoon.




VIDEO: Meteorologist Lisa Argen has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Strong onshore breezes will allow temps to bottom out on Sunday, before a modest warming trend arrives early next week.

Highs: 62-92.

Temperatures:
Concord: 62/87
Fremont: 63/80
Redwood City: 61/78
San Francisco: 58/68
San Jose: 60/84

Coast:
TODAY: Partly cloudy skies, breezy.
Highs: In the mid to upper 60s.
TONIGHT: Cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 50s.

East Bay:
TODAY: Sunny & mild.
Highs: In the mid 70s.
TONIGHT: Cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 50s.

East Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Sunny & warm.
Highs: In the upper 80s to near 90.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 50s.

North Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Patchy am fog, then sunny.
Highs: In the 80s.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 50s.

Peninsula:
TODAY: Morning clouds, then a sunny afternoon.
HIGHS: In the 70s.
TONIGHT: Cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 50s.

South Bay:
TODAY: Sunny skies, cooler.
Highs: In the mid 80s.
TONIGHT Partly cloudy skies.
Lows: In the upper 50s.

SUNDAY:
Morning fog then a sunny afternoon with a few more degrees of cooling. Partial clearing at the coast.
HIGHS: 60-86.

