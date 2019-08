AccuWeather Forecast: Weekend cool-down starts today

Temperatures:

Coast:

East Bay:

East Bay Valleys:

North Bay Valleys:

Peninsula:

South Bay:

SUNDAY:

The weekend is bringing heat relief to the Bay Area. A 2000 foot marine layer will usher in cooler air today as low clouds clear slowly into the afternoon.Strong onshore breezes will allow temps to bottom out on Sunday, before a modest warming trend arrives early next week.Highs: 62-92.Concord:Fremont:Redwood City:San Francisco:San Jose:TODAY: Partly cloudy skies, breezy.Highs: In the mid to upper 60s.TONIGHT: Cloudy skies.Lows: In the 50s.TODAY: Sunny & mild.Highs: In the mid 70s.TONIGHT: Cloudy skies.Lows: In the 50s.TODAY: Sunny & warm.Highs: In the upper 80s to near 90.TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies.Lows: In the 50s.TODAY: Patchy am fog, then sunny.Highs: In the 80s.TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies.Lows: In the 50s.TODAY: Morning clouds, then a sunny afternoon.HIGHS: In the 70s.TONIGHT: Cloudy skies.Lows: In the 50s.TODAY: Sunny skies, cooler.Highs: In the mid 80s.TONIGHT Partly cloudy skies.Lows: In the upper 50s.Morning fog then a sunny afternoon with a few more degrees of cooling. Partial clearing at the coast.HIGHS: 60-86.Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now